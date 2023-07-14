'Black Ice' Documentary Reveals First All-Pro Hockey League Had Connection to Black Church

CBN News
07-14-2023

Black Ice is an award-winning documentary, exploring the untold stories of blacks in hockey, both in the present and in the past.

The film takes us all the way back to the 1860s to an all-black hockey league in Nova Scotia, Canada known as the Colored Hockey League of the Maritimes (CHL), the first all-pro league, which not only introduced the slapshot but shaped the game of hockey we know today.

It also reveals a surprising connection to the black church.

Academy and Emmy Award-nominated filmmaker Hubert Davis directed the documentary. The film's executive producers include LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Drake, and Adel "Future" Nur. 

Black Ice made its debut in theaters across the country on Friday. 

Davis gave CBN News a glimpse inside the film's story. WATCH ABOVE. 

