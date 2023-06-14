Bishops Point to 'Blasphemy' as LA Dodgers Give 'Hero Award' to Anti-Christian Drag Group

The Los Angeles Dodgers' recent decision to honor the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a controversial drag group that dresses as nuns and mocks religious imagery like the crucifixion, has sparked a backlash from Christians and conservatives.

Following outrage over the initial decision, the Dodgers backed away from the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence — then flip-flopped and apologized to the drag performers, welcoming them back to a place of honor.

The group will accept a "Community Hero Award" on the field of Dodger Stadium during the team's Pride Night this Friday.

The leftist group has openly mocked Jesus and his agonizing death on the cross.

The Dodgers announced that they were inviting the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence (SPI)—a group of drag performers who dress as Catholic nuns and crudely mock the crucifixion of Jesus Christ—to their annual "pride" event to receive a "Community Hero Award."



In response, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) issued an official statement this week denouncing the Dodgers' decision to honor the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence (SPI) on the feast of the Sacred Heart, calling it "blasphemy."

"Catholic Christians traditionally recognize June as the month of the Sacred Heart of Jesus. During this time, we call to mind Christ's love for us, which is visible in a special way in the image of His pierced heart, and we pray that our own hearts might be conformed to His, calling us to love and respect all His people," the bishops said.

"This year, on June 16—the day of the Solemnity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus—a professional baseball team has shockingly chosen to honor a group whose lewdness and vulgarity in mocking our Lord, His Mother, and consecrated women cannot be overstated," the bishops said. "This is not just offensive and painful to Christians everywhere; it is blasphemy."

"It has been heartening to see so many faithful Catholics and others of good will stand up to say that what this group does is wrong, and it is wrong to honor them. We call on Catholics to pray the Litany of the Sacred Heart on June 16, offering this prayer as an act of reparation for the blasphemies against our Lord we see in our culture today," the bishops concluded.

The so-called Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence describe themselves as a "leading edge Order of queer and trans nuns." Although the group has claimed it is not anti-Catholic, The Daily Signal recently noted its tagline located at the bottom of its webpage states: "Go forth and sin some more" – a blatant mockery of Jesus Christ's words to a woman caught in adultery.

The CatholicVote, one of the nation's leading Catholic advocacy organizations, responded to the Dodgers' invitation to the drag queen group by running a commercial on Los Angeles television and radio stations titled "The Dodgers Have Lost Their Way," according to Fox News. The $1 million ad campaign was designed to raise awareness of the Dodgers' decision to honor the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

As CBN's Faithwire has reported, several Major League Baseball players are standing up and speaking out over the ordeal.

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw is among them; he told The Los Angeles Times he disagreed with the decision to honor the organization during an upcoming Pride Night game on June 16.

And, according to Kershaw, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence debacle expedited the decision to bring back another event: Christian Faith Day.

The MLB star said he doesn't think it's appropriate to mock other people's religions and takes issue with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence's use of religious imagery. Rather than rant or complain, though, he said he responded by showing what he believes in.

"For us, we felt like the best thing to do in response was, instead of maybe making a statement condemning or anything like that, would be just to instead try to show what we do support, as opposed to maybe what we don't," Kershaw told The Times. "And that was Jesus. So to make Christian Faith Day our response is what we felt like was the best decision."

Kershaw was joined by fellow Dodgers pitcher Blake Treinen, who issued a separate statement through worship leader Sean Feucht.

In a screenshot of a written statement, Treinen said he is disappointed the drag group is being "honored as heroes" and said "many of their performances are blasphemous," making a mockery of Catholics and the Christian faith.

"I understand that playing baseball is a privilege and not a right. My convictions in Jesus Christ will always come first," he continued. "Inviting the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to perform disenfranchised a large community and promotes hate of Christians and people of faith."

Kershaw and Treinen are hardly alone in responding to the Dodgers' handling of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. Trevor Williams, a pitcher for the Washington Nationals, was even more fervent in his response, posting a lengthy message on his Twitter account.

Williams described himself as "deeply troubled" by the Dodgers' choice to honor the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, noting his belief that baseball is a sport where everyone should be welcomed.

The problem, he said, is rooted in what he believes the organization represents.

"To invite and honor a group that makes a blatant and deeply offensive mockery of my religion, and the religion of over 4 million people in Los Angeles county alone, undermines the values of respect and inclusivity that should be upheld by any organization," Williams wrote. "Creating an environment in which one group feels celebrated and honored at the expense of another is counterproductive and wrong."

Meanwhile, the award to be presented by the Dodgers appears to be icing on the cake for the drag queen group. Just last week, the LGBT performers were also honored by the California state legislature.

The Catholic News reports while Michael Williams or "Sister Roma," a member of the San Francisco chapter of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, was being introduced on the floor of the State Assembly, the entire California Republican Caucus walked out of the capitol in protest.

Williams appeared in a black gown, heavy white makeup, and a large purple-blue wig as he received a standing ovation from the Democratic lawmakers, according to the outlet. He and other LGBTQ+ figures were invited to the capitol by state Sen. Scott Wiener (D-Senate District 11).

Outside the state capitol building, hundreds of Catholics and other Christians held a prayer vigil.

California Senate Minority Leader Brian Jones (R-Senate District 40) issued a statement on Twitter calling the decision to honor "Sister Roma" at the capitol a "slap in the face to Catholics who cherish their faith and hold it as a cornerstone of their identity."

"By inviting a prominent leader of this hateful group, Senate Democrats have shown a blatant disregard for the 10 million Catholic Californians in our state," Jones said. "Were this group to spread hateful messages about Jews, Muslims, Hindus, or any other religion, Senate Democrats would certainly not extend this invitation."

