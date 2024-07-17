jha1487disciplesmoonlight_hdv.jpg

The Bible Outlawed, the US Church Pushed Underground - 'Disciples in the Moonlight' Hits Theaters

Imagine the Bible being outlawed in the U.S. and a band of Christian disciples trying to get the Word of God to underground churches. That's the story in a new faith-based action movie.  

The film "Disciples in the Moonlight" is a thriller with a Christian angle. In the story, the true Bible is replaced with a government-approved Bible.

A group of 7 Christians set out on a mission to get the Word of God to a number of churches that are forced to meet in secret.

CBN's Efrem Graham talked with Brett Varvel who serves at the film's producer, director, and actor.

You can see "Disciples in the Moonlight" in theaters now.

