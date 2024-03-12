'Beyond Grateful': Jeremy Camp's Wife Provides Update After Singer's Heart Surgery

Singer Jeremy Camp’s surgery Monday to treat atrial fibrillation was a success, with his wife, Adrienne, posting a message to her husband’s Instagram letting fans know he’s resting.

“He’s resting and has to lay completely flat for a while,” she wrote. “He’s enjoying being spoon-fed by me. Lol!”

Adrienne said Camp’s surgery was “a success” but it will be a few months before he is fully healed. She also expressed gratitude for those who have been praying for Camp and the family.

“We are beyond grateful for how you guys have cared for us in prayer,” Adrienne wrote. “Also, so grateful for an incredible [doctor] and staff.”

She concluded her message with words from Psalm 73:26: “My strength and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.”

As CBN News previously reported, Camp revealed this weekend he’s suffering from atrial fibrillation, also known as AFib, a condition involving rapid and irregular heart rhythm, and issued a “big cry for prayer.”

“I debated telling everybody this,” Camp said in an Instagram video, noting people always ask how they can pray for him. “There’s a lot of prayer warriors out there.”

The “I Still Believe” singer then disclosed his surgery aimed at restoring a normal heartbeat.

“My heart is in a crazy rhythm and it was affecting a lot of things,” he said. “It beats really, really fast. And it’s hard to breathe. It’s hard to function.”

Church Leaders’ Jesse Jackson noted Camp was expected to head out on an expansive tour.

“The popular CCM artist is scheduled to embark on a 17-date tour called ‘The Theater Tour’ with special guest Caleb & John,” Jackson wrote. “It is unknown whether Camp’s surgery will affect the tour.”

Regardless, praise the Lord for Camp’s successful surgery! Be sure to keep praying for continued healing and strength during this time.

