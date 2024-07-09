wesclarkebaseballap.jpg
Wes Clarke (28) previously played for the South Carolina Gamecocks before reaching the Nashville Sounds. (Photo: March 21, 2021, Danny Parker/Four Seam Images via AP)

Baseball Player Wes Clarke Goes All in for Jesus in Ballpark Baptism

07-09-2024

A night at the ballpark took an unexpected turn when a player was baptized on the field after the game.

Wes Clarke, a minor league baseball player for the Nashville Sounds, was baptized Saturday after a 4-1 win against the Memphis Redbirds.

Clarke's teammate and brother-in-Christ Brewer Hicklen baptized him in a large tub near home base.

Both players changed out of their uniforms into "Jesus won" t-shirts to mark the special occasion.

Clarke later posted on his Instagram thanking Jesus for the amazing moment.

"Had the privilege of being baptized yesterday on the field by one of my good friends @brewerhicklen after our game. Thank you Jesus for this amazing moment in my life. I am incredibly blessed to be surrounded by so many supportive people. It was such a special night!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Wes Clarke (@wessclarke)

Clarke also describes himself as a Christ follower on his Instagram page, listing the Bible reference for 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18 which states, "Rejoice always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God's will for you in Christ Jesus."

