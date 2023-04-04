Angel Studios to Release 'Sound of Freedom' in Theaters - True Story Stars Jim Caviezel, Mira Sorvino

Angel Studios has announced the acquisition of worldwide distribution rights for Sound of Freedom, a major motion picture written and directed by Alejandro Monteverde (Toronto winner Bella and Little Boy) and produced by Eduardo Verástegui.

The movie is based on the inspirational true story of Tim Ballard, a former U.S. government agent who quits his job in order to devote his life to rescuing children from global sex traffickers.

"Sound of Freedom is a riveting film that shares the story of one man's heroic efforts to rescue children from human trafficking. Through this powerful cinematic experience, we aim to amplify the growing movement to expose this heinous violation of human rights and inspire people to take action, helping their communities put an end to this modern-day slavery once and for all," said Angel Studios CEO Neal Harmon.

The feature stars Jim Caviezel as federal agent Tim Ballard who has been working in the dark world of Child Crimes for 12 years, and is beginning to lose hope. But then he rescues a seven-year-old boy who was kidnapped, along with his sister, by brutal traffickers. When the boy asks Tim to find his sister, Tim discovers his life's mission: rescuing children from sex slavery, wherever they may be.

Academy Award winner Mira Sorvino and Bill Camp also star in the film.

BELOW: Watch the Trailer for 'Sound of Freedom':

Caviezel is best known for his role as Jesus in Mel Gibson's The Passion of Christ. He also portrayed Luke in the film, Paul, Apostle of Christ.

As CBN's Faithwire reported last December, Caviezel revealed he is once again set to play Jesus in Mel Gibson's highly anticipated sequel The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection. The movie will begin production in late spring of this year, according to multiple reports. No release date for the film has been set.

In recent months, Angel Studios has scored some amazing success at the box office. As CBN News reported, the studio's first theatrical release, created with a production budget of $250,000, has been projected to place third at the weekend box office.

Box Office Mojo reports His Only Son took in more than $5.5 million, placing behind John Wick: Chapter 4.

Angel Studios, the family-friendly, movie-making powerhouse behind the national distribution of His Only Son has also produced several hugely successful shows including The Chosen, Dry Bar Comedy, and The Wingfeather Saga.

The Chosen, the first-ever multi-season TV series about the life of Jesus Christ, was one of the company's first projects which earned hundreds of millions of views around the world.

Learn more at Angel.com.

