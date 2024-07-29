Actor Dennis Quaid's Journey From Drugs, Chaos to 'Personal Relationship With Jesus Christ'

Actor Dennis Quaid’s Christian journey has drawn the intrigue of fans and followers alike.

Despite growing up with Christin roots in the Baptist church, he recently told CBN News he became “disillusioned” as a teenager with what he called “churchianity.”

He then embarked on a spiritual journey that took him in and through a plethora of religious studies.

“I got into Eastern philosophy, which led me into Buddhism,” Quaid said. “And then I read the Quran. I read … the Bible cover-to-cover, read the Dhammapada, the Bhagavad Gita, all that.”

The actor continued, “You know, 20 years later, I came to a place where … [I] got into all those things in the world, like cocaine, and drugs, and stuff, got clean, and then went back to reading the Bible again.”

Quaid said he was immediately struck by the “red words of Jesus.” He credited those Scriptures with helping lead him into a “personal relationship with Jesus Christ.”

“That relationship has continued to grow and mature and get deeper,” Quaid said. “And it’s a continuing journey, but that’s where I’m at.”

As CBN News previously reported, Quaid joined celebrated preacher Greg Laurie from the Harvest Crusade stage last Saturday at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.

“The most important thing is to be authentic,” the “Reagan” star told the audience. “I’m a Christian. That’s who I am. … I have a personal relationship with [Jesus].”

