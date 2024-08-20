US Intelligence Officials Say Iran Hacked Trump Campaign, Targeted Biden-Harris

The FBI and U.S. intelligence agencies are confirming that Iran succeeded in a cyber attack on the Trump campaign and also attempted to hack into emails from the Biden election team.

In a joint statement, officials say Iranian hackers sent 'phishing' emails to campaign officials in an attempt to gain access to their communications.

“We have observed increasingly aggressive Iranian activity during this election cycle, specifically involving influence operations targeting the American public and cyber operations targeting Presidential campaigns,” said the statement released by the FBI, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

The Trump camp accused Iran of gaining access to an internal campaign document and leaking it to the press.

The anti-American Islamic regime in Iran reportedly succeeded in stealing a dossier on Sen. JD Vance that included research into him as a possible running mate. The file was reportedly sent to multiple U.S. news organizations that have refused to publish the stolen information.

U.S. officials report Iran is trying to influence the U.S. election on multiple levels because it considers the outcome important to its own interests.

When he was in the White House, President Trump had approved the targeting of one of Iran's top terrorist masterminds who was responsible for killing countless American troops over the years in Iraq.

U.S. intelligence has since revealed that Iran carried out an influence campaign back in 2020 aimed at harming Trump’s reelection bid. That effort was likely approved by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and was the subject of an unusual evening news conference featuring FBI Director Christopher Wray and other officials.