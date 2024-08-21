Obamas Headline DNC Night 2 as Harris Campaigns in Wisconsin

The Democratic National Convention convened for night two in Chicago, on Tuesday, with the theme, "A Bold Vision for America's Future."

But as prominent Democrats urged America to back Kamala Harris, the nominee herself was 90 miles away, campaigning in the battleground state of Wisconsin.

"We are so honored to be your nominees. This is a people-powered campaign, and together we will chart a new way forward," Harris told the crowd.

As she stumped for votes, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff paid tribute to his wife on the DNC's prime time stage. "Wherever she's needed, however she's needed, Kamala rises to the occasion. And she did it for me and our family. And now that the country needs her, she's showing you what we already know. She's ready to lead," he said.

In back-to-back speeches, Michelle and Barack Obama delivered a strong endorsement of Harris, followed by cutting attacks against Donald Trump.

"We do not need four more years of bluster and bumbling and chaos. We have seen that movie before, and we all know that the sequel is usually worse," former President Obama told attendees.

"The same old con, doubling down on ugly, misogynistic, racist lies as a substitute for real ideas and solutions that will actually make people's lives better," said the former first lady.

CBN News Chief Political Analyst David Brody says frequent appearances by the Obamas on the campaign trail could make all the difference for Harris.

"This was a tag team approach with Michelle Obama and Barack Obama going after Donald Trump, and they went after him strong. And I think that was an extremely effective approach at the convention. I think the key question now going forward is, how much are Michelle and Barack Obama going to be on the campaign trail," Brody said following Tuesday's speeches.

Meanwhile, on the Chicago streets, police arrested dozens of protesters after pro-Palestinian demonstrations turned violent outside the Israeli consulate.

Earlier in the day protesters also showed up at an event organized by an Orthodox Jewish group.

"Brick by brick, wall by wall, Zionism has got to fall" — protestors showed up at an event hosted by Agudath Israel, an Orthodox Jewish organization, that is meant to highlight the rise of antisemitism & the growing electoral power of religious Jews pic.twitter.com/hfPU8LeQiN — Gabby Deutch (@GSDeutch) August 20, 2024

Organizers of Jewish events at the DNC have reportedly avoided publishing the locations of their events to try and avoid these kinds of disruptions.

Another group speaking out this week is Democrats for Life. They issued a statement after Planned Parenthood announced it's offering free abortions to DNC attendees.

"We continue to urge our fellow Democrats to stop doing business with Planned Parenthood and other pro-abortion groups, and return to the party's true roots of standing up and fight(ing) for the vulnerable and for the little guy," the statement reads in part.

Former President Donald Trump spent Tuesday campaigning in Michigan. The event focused on law and order, and making America safe again.

