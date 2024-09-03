The Final Sprint to Election Day: Candidates Focus on Economy Over Labor Day Weekend

Labor Day weekend marks the start of the final sprint to Election Day. Vice President Kamala Harris spent the holiday in two key battleground states.

"On Labor Day and every day, we celebrate the dignity of work. The dignity of work, we celebrate unions because unions helped build America, and unions helped build America's middle class," Harris told a crowd of union workers in Detroit, Michigan.

She then traveled to Pennsylvania for her first campaign event with President Biden since she became the Democratic nominee.

"I promise you, if you elect Kamala Harris as the president it will be the best decision you will have ever made," Biden said during the event.

Harris made it clear she opposes a Japanese company's proposed takeover of U.S. steel and took the opportunity to attack Trump's past economic policies.

"Remember, as President, Donald Trump blocked overtime benefits from millions of workers," she said.

Trump was not on the campaign trail this weekend but fired back at Harris on his social media platform, Truth Social.

He went on to tout his administration's work passing the USMCA – a trade deal between the U.S., Mexico, and Canada – and also clarified his position on a Florida ballot referendum.

A new ABC News/IPSOS poll finds Harris leads former President Trump 52-46 among likely voters, the numbers showing that she has widened her gap with female voters since the DNC, while Trump has done the same with males.

Trump returns to the campaign trail, Wednesday, with a rally in Pennsylvania. Then on Tuesday, September 10, Harris and Trump will face off in their first televised debate.

