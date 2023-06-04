'We're Living in the End Times': Bible Scholar Breaks Down Israel's Prophetic Place in the Bible and Today's Headlines

Dr. Jeffrey Johnson, founder of Israel Today Ministries and author of the book, “Hope Rising: Messianic Promise,” recently decried the “growing anti-Semitism” he said has gone “global.”

Johnson, while discussing the important dilemma, said 2023 is an important year for Israel, as it marks the nation’s 75th anniversary — something the prophecy scholar believes was predicted in Scripture.

“What is so unprecedented in human history is that a people had been scattered throughout the world for two and a half millennia, and they came back to the exact area that they were birthed,” he said. “That’s unprecedented. God said that would happen.”

Johnson also highlighted how the world today remains very much focused on Israel – something else widely seen as prophetic, with headlines routinely covering the tiny nation and numerous countries fixated on seeking the total destruction of the Jewish state.

“You have Iran that wants to obliterate Israel. You have Syria that wants to obliterate,” he said. “You have Hezbollah up in Lebanon, Hamas in Gaza.”

Additionally, Johnson lamented “growing anti-Semitism in Europe” and America, among other locations.

“Why is the world angry over this little piece of real estate, these Jewish people?” he asked. “I just remind people the reason they hate Israel … is because they hate the God of Israel.”

Watch Johnson discuss Israel and prophecy:

Johnson detailed his belief in the importance of recognizing Israel’s significance in Scripture, prophecy — and today. He rejected so-called “replacement theology,” describing it as the idea “all the promises to Israel [detailed in the Bible] are null and void.”

He called the concept “unfortunate,” and said it makes little sense people “are in denial” over the Bible’s prophecies concerning Israel.

“When you look at Bible prophecy, you always have to understand that all prophecy points to Israel and we have to ask ourselves, ‘What is God doing in Israel?'” Johnson said. “Then we can answer the question, ‘Well, what is He doing in terms of the last days?'”

He warned against forcing Scripture into headlines, but noted there are some very clear prophetic proclamations in the Bible, describing his belief China, Russia, and Iran could be key eschatological players.

“What is stated in Scripture [is] that there will be a day that there will be a coalition of nations that will be so upset at Israel,” Johnson said. “Now, it doesn’t specify why, but the coalition begins with the leader of that — the first one on a list mentioned … is Persia, i.e. Iran, and it describes a coalition of nations empowered by some country or empire from the north.”

This prophetic dispute, known as the Battle of Gog and Magog in the Book of Ezekiel, has left many Bible experts postulating what could unfold, wondering whether Russia or China could be the nation to the north.

“Evangelical scholars look at this [and] they go, ‘Oh my goodness. We’re living in the end times,'” Johnson said. “Now, you have China and Russia. The kings of the east are, geographically, any nation, including, for example, Afghanistan, any country east of the Euphrates … you have the kings of east moving today.”

These movements fuel speculation about the end of days.

Beyond that, though, Johnson said he’s aiming to help people find hope amid the chaos.

In a post-pandemic world still reeling from social and political instability in which “everything’s backward,” Johnson said he wrote “Hope Rising: Messianic Promise” to help push people toward the ultimate hope they can find in Jesus Christ.

“The whole book is just enveloped with hope and encouragement,” Johnson said.

Johnson also offers that hope through Israel Today Ministries, his non-profit focused on feeding Israeli children in need as well as Holocaust survivors who lack resources.

“There’s no middle class in Israel. You either have or have not,” he said. “There are people with money, they export food, all kinds of things, but over one-in-three kids are not eating tonight.”

Johnson said his organization comes alongside individuals and children in need to help feed and care for them. Find out more about the organization here.