Supernatural Move of God in Gaza as Hundreds Reportedly Meet Jesus in Dreams

More than 200 Muslims in Gaza have reportedly asked to follow Jesus after meeting Him in a dream.

Christian professor and president of Risen Jesus Inc., Michael Licona, said he received a report from "underground Christian ministries" in Palestine detailing miraculous conversions.

"God is working in the midst of war!" he shared recently in a Facebook post.

"'Over the past two days, we have ministered to hundreds of fathers who have lost most, if not all, of their children in the war. As we moved these men to safety, we fed them, washed their clothes, and began to read the Bible to them — sharing the way of peace through Jesus. Then, a big miracle happened. Last night, Jesus appeared to more than 200 of them in their dreams! They have come back to us to learn more from God's Word and are asking how to follow Jesus,'" Licona quoted from the Christian ministry.

Licona is a professor at Houston Christian University and has written several books, including "The Case for the Resurrection of Jesus" and "Paul Meets Muhammad."

Former Muslim turned Christian-apologist Nabeel Qureshi once wrote, "Mike LiconLicona was instrumental in my journey out of Islam to Christ. While I was a Muslim college student, Mike invited me to his home regularly to discuss the historicity of Jesus' death on the cross and his resurrection from the dead. The evidence Mike presented was so compelling it formed the keystone of my conversion. Since then, I have seen his work so powerfully impact thousands with historical evidence of the Christian faith..."

Licona added in his post that the report should be celebrated by Christians around the world.

"I side with Israel in this war; not necessarily for theological reasons but because Hamas and those backing it are pure evil. Yet, I know that not all Palestinians support Hamas. In fact, they will be punished severely if even suspected of not supporting Hamas. Let's pray that this war can be over soon and that Israel can eradicate Hamas so that Palestinians can be free...of Hamas," he expressed.

Meanwhile, New York Times best-selling author and communications strategist Joel Rosenberg is calling on Israel to evacuate Christians from Gaza saying they face the threat of genocide from Hamas if they're not protected during the chaos of evacuation.

"It's a terrible situation, as you can imagine," he told CBN Digital. "Everybody in Gaza wants to be out of Gaza right now."

And while believers are taking shelter, they are running out of food, water, and medical supplies.

Rosenberg added that they are essentially trapped in churches.

"Starting in the last 24 hours, the IDF has been ordering the Palestinian Christians, 'OK, now you really do have to move south, because there's so many more operations we have to do,'" Rosenberg said. "Well, the problem is … they're terrified to go south, because they're not Muslims, they're Christians, and the Hamas, and Islamic Jihad, and other violent, genocidal, Islamist extremists are going to slaughter these Christians."

He continued, "They're gonna rape the wives and the daughters, just like they've done in Syria, in Iraq, in Afghanistan, anywhere else where these guys operate."

Rosenberg later updated "that these concerns regarding the safety, security, and future of these Palestinian Christians are now, in fact, being discussed at the highest levels of the Israeli government."

"Both Israeli civilian and military leaders – including those in the war cabinet and the security cabinet – have been informed and are having internal discussions regarding the crisis facing the Christians holed up in the three churches in Gaza City," he continued.

"I cannot report at this time that a decision has been made about how to proceed. But the matter is squarely on their radar screen. And this is a good thing," he added.

