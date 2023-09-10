As Spiritual Hunger Explodes, Pastor Gives Lens Into Revival, Deliverance, Healing, and Supernatural Moves of God

With culture’s infatuation with the supernatural intensifying, Pastor Mike Signorelli of V1 Church in New York City is embarking on an exploration to capture the “essence of spiritual hunger.”

Signorelli is preparing to release “The Domino Revival,” a cinematic experience hitting theaters nationwide Oct. 24, exploring revivals and spiritual resurgences taking America by storm.

The preacher believes the mass baptisms and revival moments are a reaction to the chaotic culture, with people finding true meaning and fulfillment in Christ.

“People are revolting against this new world — this new America, the new ideals, the new definitions of things,” Signorelli said. “And they’re finding it’s not working, and what appears to be freedom is actually not freedom at all.”

The preacher said persecution has a history of driving more people to embrace Christianity. While modern issues aren’t as intense as what the early church faced, Signorelli said the lessons about restrictions sparking spiritual flames are the same nonetheless.

“When you go back to the first century, Rome’s burning, and they’re adding to their numbers daily in the body of Christ,” Signorelli said. “So, wherever you see persecution, that’s the best marketing for the kingdom imaginable.”

There’s also another dynamic at play: an increase in the New Age and occult practices. The increases in these activities — precluded in the Bible — also leave people lacking and seeking eternal truth. Signorelli said many conditions on the ground mirror a “second Jesus movement moment.”

He pointed back to the 1960s and 1970s, when desperation and hopelessness — and drugs and war weariness — led to spiritual revival. Signorelli is hoping “The Domino Revival” shows how these similar moments of revival unfolding today are impacting hearts and lives.

“I didn’t make a movie just for Pentecostals, or just for charismatics, or just for Baptists,” he said. “I really attempted to make a movie about the Gospel, because what we all should agree on within orthodoxy is the Gospel and that Christ, the son of the living God, came, died for our sins and, on the third day, rose again.”

The film brings together multiple pastors from different traditions who agree on these sentiments to provide a narrative about the “awakening” Signorelli believes is afoot. He’s even planning to simulcast a live, 25-minute revival service after the film at theaters across America.

“[We will give] people in the theaters the opportunity to respond to the Gospel,” he said. “It’s going to be insane. We’re going to turn thousands of theaters into tabernacles in the wilderness, as I’m calling it.”

Viewers will also see other theological concepts presented, including deliverance, healings, and the like.

“Where you see the true resurrected Jesus, you will also see signs, miracles, wonders, healings, and deliverances,” he said. “I did not make a movie about deliverance; I made a movie about Jesus, but wherever there’s Jesus, there’s going to be deliverance.”

In the end, Signorelli said, “Christ is the focal point” in “The Domino Revival.” Find out more and get tickets here.