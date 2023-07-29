'I'm Still in Awe': Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Stuns Pastor With Surprise Visit to Help Expectant Mom

A California pastor was recently shocked to encounter Hollywood megastar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson showing up at his ministry to offer encouragement, love, and kindness to men and women in need.

Matthew Barnett, pastor of the Angelus Temple and founder of The Dream Center in Los Angeles, said he was recently in his office studying for a Sunday morning service when a staff member came in and said Johnson’s wife, Lauren Hashian, would be dropping by with donation items for an expectant mother.

Barnett told CBN’s Faithwire he went to meet her and help grab the items — and that’s when he noticed Johnson inside the vehicle.

“I’m just walking down, getting ready to say ‘thank you’ as we take all of her stuff out of the car,” he said. “The Rock’s in the back talking to someone on the phone.”

Barnett said he didn’t want to bother the actor, but Johnson suddenly jumped out of the back seat and was excited to meet the preacher and others at The Dream Center, an organization providing transitional housing and resources for the poor and addicted, among others.

“He’s like, ‘Hey, how are you guys doing?'” Barnett said. “Engaging people in the most real, normal level. I’m thinking, ‘How much time does he really want to spend here?'”

But Johnson spent plenty of time talking with some of the individuals staying at The Dream Center, including one mother who is eight months pregnant. It was the woman for whom Johnson and his wife provided a crib, stuffed animals, and other items in preparation of her baby’s birth.

“[He was] talking to this mother … for 10 minutes, asking what she’s going through,” Barnett said. “She was in foster care most of her life … it meant so much for her.”

Johnson also talked with a man in the ministry’s rehab program, taking pictures and chatting with others along the way. Barnett captured the scenes on his social media accounts.

The pastor wrote on Instagram about how Johnson sought to take care of the expectant mother — and he shared how the actor treated everyone he encountered.

“Not only did he treat [the expectant mom] like the most important person in the world, he stayed and listened with a heart of extraordinary compassion to her and anyone,” Barnett wrote. “I realized very quick that this man not only cares about people’s immediate need, but he cares about their potential. I’m still in awe by his extraordinary humility and the spark of hope that he brings to the world.”

The encounter also impacted the actor, as he later shared the experience on his own Instagram account. Johnson said his family was grateful for the opportunity to help individuals and families in need.

“Dream Center is doing amazing work for our brothers and sisters who are struggling and broken – the mana is real when you shake these hands and feel these hugs,” Johnson wrote. “Great to meet ‘mama to be’ Zaynah and congratulations on the baby!”

He continued, “We’ve all been there a time or two and struggling people don’t need a hand out — they just need a hand up.”

Barnett said he was blown away to see Johnson share his experience so openly on social media.

“Nobody has ever done that as a celebrity on that level,” the pastor said. “It was really an unexpected surprise. I feel like he’ll probably come back another time as well.”

In the end, Barnett said he was deeply encouraged by Johnson’s humility and kindness. Find out more about The Dream Center’s incredible programs here.