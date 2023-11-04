'I Make No Apologies': New House Speaker Mike Johnson Boldly Says Bible Is His Worldview

Just-installed House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) is making clear he is “a Bible-believing Christian.”

During an interview Thursday evening with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Johnson said he has been asked by members of the media for his positions on myriad issues. In response, he has told them to turn to Scripture to truly understand his perspective on the matters of the day.

“Someone asked me today in the media, they said, ‘It’s curious, people are curious: what does Mike Johnson think about any issue under the sun?'” he explained. “I said, ‘Well, go pick up a Bible off your shelf and read it — that’s my worldview.’ That’s what I believe, and so I make no apologies for it.”

During his wide-ranging conversation with Hannity, Johnson revealed the ways his faith informs his actions as a politician — including in how he carried himself during his meeting with President Joe Biden.

“It was cordial and pleasant,” the speaker said of their time together. “I have no problem with President Biden as an individual. You respect the office; it’s a biblical admonition that you give honor where honor is due, and that’s the respect you have for the office. But he and I agree on almost no policy.”

The conversation then turned to some of Johnson’s past comments on homosexuality and his decision to hold to the scriptural view that marriage is a holy institution between one man and one woman for life.

“I genuinely love all people, regardless of their lifestyle choices,” Johnson said. “This is not about the people themselves. I am a Bible-believing Christian.”

He continued, “Everybody comes to the House of Representatives with deep personal convictions, but our deep personal convictions are not going to become law. This is a big body of people — there’s 435 members in the House. You have to argue and find consensus and all that. So, I have no agenda other than what’s best for the American people and to defend the rule of law, and that’s what we’re doing.”

Since his ascension to House speaker, Johnson has put his faith centerstage.

The Louisiana lawmaker brought his Bible with him to his first speech as speaker. During his address before his legislative peers, he told his fellow congressmen and women he believes they are all called by God and ordained to hold the positions they hold at the time in which they hold them.

“I don’t believe there are any coincidences in a matter like this,” he said. “I believe that Scripture — the Bible — is very clear, that God is the one that raises up those in authority. He raised up each of you, all of us, and I believe that God has ordained and allowed each one of us to be brought here for this specific moment, in this time. This is my belief.”

“I believe that each one of us has a huge responsibility today to use the gifts that God has given us to serve the extraordinary people of this great country — and they deserve it,” the lawmaker continued. “And to ensure that our republic remains standing as the great beacon of light and hope and freedom in a world that desperately needs it.”

Newly elected House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA): "Scripture, the Bible, is very clear: God is the one that raises up those in authority. All of us ... [Marxism and Communism] begin with the premise that there is no God." pic.twitter.com/VCh4kKHdQC — Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) October 25, 2023

Back in January, when the Republicans were struggling — much like they did this fall — to find a House speaker, Johnson was one of a handful of conservative lawmakers who met to pray for God’s intervention after Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) failed numerous times to secure the votes he needed to take on the leadership role in the House of Representatives.

Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) posted a photo earlier this week of Johnson and a small group of Republicans who prayed before McCarthy successfully — and finally — earned enough votes to become speaker.

“In January,” Steube wrote, “Congressman Mike Johnson joined me on the House floor while we were in a deadlock over who our next Speaker would be. We lifted up the speaker’s race to the Lord and asked for his divine guidance. Immediately after the prayer, 14 members changed their votes, ultimately leading to Speaker McCarthy securing the gavel by the end of the day.”

The Florida legislator went on to describe Johnson as “a strong conservative” and “a strong Christian.”

“He’s not afraid to look to his faith for guidance,” Steube added. “America needs that more than ever in the U.S. House.”