UN Report Calls for Legalization of Adults Having Sex with Kids, Calling It 'Progressive Autonomy'

An organization linked to the United Nations (UN) is advocating for all types of drug use and sexual activity to be decriminalized, including sex with minors.

In its report to the UN, titled 8 March Principles, the International Committee of Jurists (ICJ) gave an outline for "A Human Rights-Based Approach to Criminal Law Proscribing Conduct Associated with Sex, Reproduction, Drug Use, HIV, Homelessness and Poverty."

The group wants "a new set of expert jurist legal principles to guide the application of international human rights law to criminal law," according to UNAIDS.

The shocking details were only recently discovered deep inside the report that had been released on International Women's Day in March. The 32-page report calls for all types of offenses to be decriminalized, claiming that keeping these moral issues as crimes is an attack on human rights.

"Criminal law is among the harshest of tools at the disposal of the State to exert control over individuals… as such, it ought to be a measure of last resort however, globally, there has been a growing trend towards overcriminalization," Ian Seiderman, law, and policy director at ICJ, said in the press release. "We must acknowledge that these laws not only violate human rights but the fundamental principles of criminal law themselves."

Among the many issues listed in the report, several media outlets and organizations noticed one line that claims minors can consent to sex with adults.

On page 22, the report said: "With respect to the enforcement of criminal law, any prescribed minimum age of consent to sex must be applied in a non-discriminatory manner. Enforcement may not be linked to the sex/gender of participants or age of consent to marriage. Moreover, sexual conduct involving persons below the domestically prescribed minimum age of consent to sex may be consensual, in fact, if not in law. In this context, the enforcement of criminal law should reflect the rights and capacity of persons under 18 years of age to make decisions about engaging in consensual sexual conduct and their right to be heard in matters concerning them.

"Pursuant to their evolving capacities and progressive autonomy, persons under 18 years of age should participate in decisions affecting them, with due regard to their age, maturity and best interests, and with specific attention to non-discrimination guarantees."

The ICJ also argued against any restrictions on LGBT and trans "rights" in several countries, stating: "No one may be held criminally liable for conduct or status based on their gender identity or gender expression. This includes gender identities and forms of gender expression that are perceived not to conform to societal expectations or norms relating to gender roles, the sex assigned to a person at birth or a male-female binary, among others."

In addition, the ICJ says all laws forbidding "sex work", also known as prostitution, should be changed. Critics say "sex work" often involves sex trafficking in which the victims are abused and deceived into believing they're performing "work."

The group also opposes all restrictions on abortion, writing: "Criminal law may not proscribe abortion. Abortion must be taken entirely out of the purview of the criminal law."

UNAIDS, the agency responsible for the world body's Aids response program, recently said in a blog on its website, "Continued overuse of criminal law by governments and in some cases arbitrary and discriminatory criminal laws have led to a number of human rights violations. They also perpetuate stigma, harmful gender stereotypes, and discrimination based on such grounds as gender or sexual orientation."

In a commentary published by The Western Journal, Peter Partoll, a writer for the outlet, noted, "If the United Nations is linked to a group trying to legitimize sexual relations with minors, as well as advance the trans agenda and abortion, it again raises the question of whether the United States should continue to be involved with the U.N."

Partoll explains why the UN was founded to make sure the world would never see a devastating World War III.

However, he wrote, "While this early aim was admirable, since then, the United Nations has devolved into advancing a leftist, globalist agenda around the world."

"It has no regard for national sovereignty or the rule of law, either human or divine. Instead, it seeks to impose objective moral evils on the world," Partoll continued.

"If the United States wants to remain a shining beacon of freedom to the world, can it really remain a part of an organization that is open to imposing evils such as abortion and pedophilia on the world?" he asked. "This also reminds us of what conservatives have been saying for a while now: The left is obsessed with sexualizing children."