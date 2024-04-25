'These Are the End Times': Sean Feucht, Eric Metaxas to Confront Anti-Israel Evil in NYC Tonight

Christian worship leader Sean Feucht is stepping into the chaotic anti-Israel protests continuing to plague prominent campuses like Columbia University and New York University to offer a Gospel-fueled response.

Listen to them on the latest episode of “Quick Start”:

Feucht, along with Christian author and radio host Eric Metaxas, is hosting the United For Israel March on April 25 at 6:30 p.m. ET near Columbia’s New York City campus, an event they hope will have a deep and profound impact in defense of the Jewish people.

“Every Christian and person of faith across America should be absolutely horrified at what we’re seeing take place right now on these university campuses that have become hotbeds for antisemitism and hatred of the Jews — an annihilation of an entire nation,” Feucht told CBN News.

Feucht continued, “This is essentially a response to that and it’s rallying the church, it’s rallying Jewish leaders, it’s rallying organizations that want to say … ‘This is America. These are our universities and campuses in our cities. We’re not going to stand for this.'”

Watch Feucht explain:

The worship leader said he’s excited to see God gathering people to attend the event, comparing it to similar rallies he held across the U.S. in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. He recalled coming into places of anarchy and chaos during that time and ushering in “worship, and prayer, and unity, and baptisms of revival.”

In the end, having a presence in those moments of anger and division “changed the entire environment,” Feucht said.

He wants to see the United For Israel March accomplish the very same goal of changing the atmosphere.

“More than anything, I feel like this gives hope to America,” he said. “There are people that are going to rise up with courage and boldness, that are going to say, ‘Enough. We’re going to stand with our Jewish brothers and sisters; we’re going to respond to the command in Genesis 12 that says, ‘I’ll bless those who bless you. I’ll curse those that curse you.'”

Here’s more information on the rally as well as a map of the March:

As for the United For Israel March, he said those who participate can expect prayer, joyful worship, and the “church rising up to stand up against evil, and darkness, and hate.”

Feucht paralleled some of the disturbing anti-Israel sentiment to the situation that unfolded in the 1930s when the ideologies that led to the Holocaust were taking root.

“We understand that this is the work of the enemy,” he said. “We’re coming to bring the light; we’re coming to say we’re not going to be pushed around and we’re going to join with our Jewish brothers and sisters.”

The chaos of the moment — ignited by Hamas’ Oct. 7 terror attack against Israel and the war that has ensued — offers a biblical reminder Feucht believes is important to heed.

“It reminds us … we are living in the last days,” he said. “These are the end times … we’re living in the midst of it.”

