Pastor Launches Bold Plan to Mobilize 'Prayer Army' Along Entire US Southern Border

Migrants cross the Rio Grande and enter the U.S. from Mexico, Sept. 23, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Much of the political debate right now is centered on the growing chaos Americans are seeing on the southern border, with migrants illegally crossing into the U.S. at shocking rates.

Listen to them on the latest episode of “Quick Start”:

But with so much consternation focused on the social and political elements and failed legislative attempts to address the matter, Pentecostal preacher Tony Suarez is on a mission to turn the conversation back to the spiritual.

Suarez began hosting Revival on the Border in El Paso, Texas, from March 21-23, and will continue in McAllen, Texas, from March 27-29, offering nightly revival meetings that will conclude on Good Friday.

“The ONLY answer to the issues plaguing our southern border is JESUS!” the preacher proclaims on his website. This important reminder is often lost in the emotional and cluttered conversation surrounding immigration, the 2024 election, and almost every other contentious issue under the sun.

“The last time we had immigration reform, Ronald Reagan was the president and I was in kindergarten,” Suarez recently told CBN News. “But it’s an issue that every election cycle is used for campaign fodder.”

He continued, “It doesn’t matter if it’s Republican or Democrat; they’ll use this issue, and then once they’re in office, they do absolutely nothing with the issue.”

Watch Suarez explain:

Suarez said he has been working with Pastor Samuel Rodriguez at the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference for years, but each time reform has seemed close, proposals “fall apart.”

So, the pastor is seeking a spiritual answer to help turn the tide.

“What I’m contending for is that the answer to everything from border security to the human issue is Jesus Christ,” Suarez said. “And, if Washington won’t act, then the kingdom must act, and, so, that’s why we’re going to the border.”

Revival on the Border will start with a three-day tent revival, with Suarez organizing a “prayer army” that will gather together.

The individuals participating in the movement will be prayed over and then sent out to do something incredible: hold prayer rallies in various cities along the U.S.-Mexico border, spiritually covering the area with invocations aimed at protecting people and America more broadly.

“They’re going to drive the 1,254 miles of the southern border, because part of what we felt the Lord called us to do was to pray over the entire southern border,” he said. “They’re going to go and pray [at] the six key points of entry into the United States, and we’re going to have prayer rallies in those specific cities.”

Suarez is hoping the event has a massive impact for the kingdom.

“I’ve learned to not put a cap on the Lord,” he said. “I’m going to say it this way: I’m believing for at least 5,000 people to have an experience with the Lord, whether they’re water baptized, filled … with the spirit, give their life to God, healed, delivered, whatever it might be.”

Suarez is turning to a spiritual solution while waiting for legislative advances to, at some point, potentially take form. His belief is that the Gospel is going to change hearts and usher in healing.

“We’re going to eliminate donkeys and elephants and go right to the lion, the lamb, and the dove,” he said. “And believe that this angelic army or angelic border patrol will serve as a protective covering for our border.”

Suarez added, “Our only motive is revival. I believe that revival is the answer.”

As for how Christians can find the balance between law and justice, Suarez encouraged believers to look at every issue — immigration, abortion, etc. — through the “lens of faith.”

“I’m a Hispanic, but before I’m Hispanic, I’m a Christian,” he said. “I think they should shut the border down completely. … It’s out of control.”

Suarez specifically cited the terror concerns he has with the border’s current porousness.

Once the issue is controlled and any threats are contained and the issue is properly looked at, he encouraged politicians to examine the “entry-exit system” to modernize it and fix its issues. Watch above for more on his take.

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app, to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***