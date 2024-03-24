Notable Rise in Americans Who Think Religious Beliefs 'At Odds' With Mainstream Culture (Plus: Are Trump, Biden 'Very Religious?')

An increasing share of Americans think their religious beliefs are “at odds” with “mainstream American culture.”

Nearly half of citizens (48%) say there is either a “great deal” or “some” conflict in this area, up from just 42% in 2020, according to the Pew Research Center.

This shows perceived shifts in perspective on the matter unfolding as culture continues to secularize.

Additionally, the survey found 29% of Americans believe they are religious minorities, up from 24% in 2000.

Meanwhile, the vast majority of U.S. adults — 80% — said “religion’s role in American life is shrinking,” a percentage that’s the highest it has been in Pew’s research history.

Just 18% expressed the belief faith is gaining influence in American society.

And nearly half of citizens (49%) say religion’s influence is on the decline and that it’s a bad thing, which is unsurprising considering 57% of U.S. adults believe religion’s influence on American life is positive.

In other findings, Americans’ political affiliations had an impact on their view of religion and public life. Republicans and those leaning toward the GOP (51%) said they believe it is important to have a president with the same religious beliefs they hold; just 25% of Democrats said the same.

More specifically, Pew found some interesting statistics regarding President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, with just 13% stating they believe Biden is “very religious” and 4% expressing the same about Trump.

In the end, 64% of U.S. adults believe it’s important to have a president “who stands up for people with their religious beliefs.”