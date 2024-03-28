'Jesus Offers Grace': Evangelist Nick Hall to Reach 100+ Countries with Good Friday Broadcast

Thousands of people are being invited to gather for a virtual worship service to celebrate the grace of Jesus Christ and the power of the cross, this Easter.

Pulse, a global ministry reaching millennials, will host its fifth annual Good Friday Global broadcast featuring Evangelist Nick Hall and world-renowned Christian recording artists Steven Curtis Chapman and Miel San Marcos.

The online event will begin at 7 a.m. CT/8 a.m. ET on Good Friday, which falls on March 29 this year, and will be accessible to people in more than 100 countries, in more than 30 languages.

Hall, who is the founder of Pulse and the visionary behind this event, will deliver a timely message of God's love and redemption heading into the Easter weekend.

"As we gather digitally this Good Friday, we are reminded that Jesus offers grace and compassion to anyone all over the world, not just those who are from a particular background or culture," said Hall. "It speaks to the hearts of a global community, offering hope, redemption, and a new beginning. I cannot wait to join people from all over the world as we unite in prayer and worship, experiencing the grace and power of Jesus' love in a profound and meaningful way."

Hall also wants to remind people "that no matter how far they may have strayed, the love of God pursues and rescues them."

"His words will serve as a powerful reminder of the grace and forgiveness found in the sacrifice of Jesus," the ministry declares.

As CBN News reported, Pulse created the online service in 2020 in response to churches not being able to meet due to the pandemic. It reached 115 million homes in 120 different countries.

But Pulse is not stopping at its Good Friday broadcast.

That same day it will kick off Pulse's Anthem of Grace, a year-long campaign to help people understand the "transformative power" of the grace of Jesus.

"This campaign is a reminder that grace is not just a concept—it is a reality found in a person, Jesus," Pulse explained.

The campaign will end next April and allow viewers to submit their personal stories of how God's grace has touched their lives throughout the year. And they will even be able to send in a clip of them singing Amazing Grace.

According to Pulse, the global event next year will feature video recordings and testimonies.

"Anthem of Grace is a celebration. I believe that 2,000 years ago, God unleashed this Anthem of Grace when Jesus died on the cross and defeated our death when he rose from the grave," Hall shares. "When that happened, literally a chorus of humanity was unleashed to celebrate, not that we are good enough, but that God has overcome the grave and made a way for us."

To view Pulse's observance of Good Friday this year, visit GoodFriday.org.

