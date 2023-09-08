Fifth CA School District Votes to Tell Parents of Child's Gender Confusion: 'We Trust Our Parents'

A California school district voted in favor of a policy that will require teachers to notify parents if their child changes their gender identification.

The Rocklin Unified School District board voted 4-1 on a regulation that orders schools to contact parents within three school days if their child requests to use a name, pronouns, or sex-segregated facilities "that do not align with the child's biological sex."

According to the policy, a student's gender identity will remain confidential to everyone "except the student and their parent(s)."

"We trust our parents to know what is best for their children," said Rocklin school trustees said in a statement. "We believe that the best way to address these challenges is together, with open communication and clear expectations. The board's action to strengthen parental notification and communication reinforces our commitment to include parents in school activities and decisions related to their child."



Parents applauded the board of Trustees who said the measure aimed to strengthen "the relationship between our staff, students, and family," The Daily Signal reports.

"Parents have every right to know what's happening with their kids. State politicians need to stay in their lane and stop meddling in parents' efforts to raise their children," said former state Sen. Melissa Melendez, a Republican, during the more than four hours of public comments.

Others, however, threatened board members for supporting the policy.

"This policy is violent," asserted Jay Smith, an LGBTQ activist. "You are waging war, and we will not take it quietly. … We'll shame you in public! … Take our kids' futures and we'll take your livelihood!"

RUSD Board President Julie Hupp fired back, "We don't take threats up here... threatening the board members is not how we work up here."

"It's not a threat. It's a promise," Smith responded.

The contentious vote comes days after California State Attorney General Rob Bonta won a temporary restraining order Wednesday against Chino Valley Unified School District – the first district in the state to adopt such a policy.



Judge Thomas Garza ruled that the school district must hold off on enforcing its new policy that would not only require schools to notify parents if their children change their gender identity, but also would require schools to notify parents if a child is suicidal, is a victim of bullying, or gets seriously injured.

California Family Council President Jonathan Keller called that ruling a "temporary setback in the ongoing struggle to affirm parents' God-given and constitutionally protected right to direct the upbringing and education of their children."



"Today's ruling is a temporary setback in the ongoing struggle to affirm parents' God-given and constitutionally protected right to direct the upbringing and education of their children. Despite the court's decision, we stand undeterred by intimidation tactics from legislators,… — CA Family Council (@CAFamily) September 7, 2023

As CBN News reported, A.G. Bonta sued the Southern California school district, in late August.

Lance Christensen, vice president of education policy and government affairs at the California Policy Center, called Bonta's lawsuit a "political gimmick to intimidate school boards."

"Gov. Newsom and other state officials are on a mission to strip parents of their rights and give control over their kids to the government," he continued. "Bonta is using the power of his office to scare other school boards that are considering adopting parental rights policies. They should not be intimidated."

Meanwhile, Chino Valley Board President Sonja Shaw, who has received death threats over this policy, argues that "parents have a right to know what is going on at school and not be the last person informed."



According to the Los Angeles Times, Assemblymember Bill Essayli (R-Corona) said Judge Garza's ruling will be appealed.

"We've said from the beginning this is a fight we want to have, and we intend to take it to the Supreme Court," Essayli said. The coalition calling for notification policies wants to "help trans kids," not hurt them, he said. As it is, parents are "not even given the opportunity to support their kids," he said. "If parents are a threat to their kids, we also need to know that."

A hearing is scheduled for Oct. 13 to decide whether Chino Valley's policy violates state civil rights and privacy laws.

So far, Chino Valley Unified School District, Murrieta Valley Unified School District, Temecula Valley Unified School District, and Anderson Union High School District have also voted in favor of the policy, The Daily Signal reports.

