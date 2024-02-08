Daughter of VA Pastor Who Was Severely Burned in Accident Announces Her Father's Death

Virginia Pastor Kevin Corey, who was severely burned in a tragic accident at his home on Jan. 30, has reportedly died from his injuries.

As CBN News reported, while he was incinerating documents from old files in his backyard fire pit, a gas can exploded in his hands. Corey was airlifted by helicopter to a DC burn center where doctors determined he suffered third-degree burns over 65% of his body.

He had been in the ICU of the medical facility since that time.

Since the accident, Corey's daughter Jenna Guercia has updated her father's progress on Facebook. She announced her dad's passing on Facebook Thursday morning stating:

"'By grace, I am redeemed, By grace, I am restored. And now I freely walk into the arms of Christ, my Lord.' - Grace by CityAlight

My dad echoed these words as he entered into heaven last night, Wednesday, February 7th. We are so happy that he is no longer in pain and his body is healed, but we are so heartbroken. There will never be enough words to tell of the impact he had on my life and the lives of so many.

We see every message and feel your love. Thank you all for covering us in prayer through this time. Only (the) Lord knows what is next, but by His grace we will keep going. No arrangements have been made yet, but we will share once we know more."

Guercia had noted in a post on Sunday that the pastor had already gone through one surgery with 19 more to go, but was having problems with his lungs and kidneys. He had been started on dialysis and antibiotics to fight infection.

She also asked for prayers, noting specific prayer requests for Corey and the family. In addition to financial support, she also asked for people to donate blood or plasma.

"Please keep us all in your prayers," Guercia wrote.

Transitioning to a Senior Pastor's Position

Corey had been the youth pastor at Calvary Road Baptist Church in Alexandria, Virginia. He was transitioning from that job to take the senior pastor's position with another congregation, according to churchleaders.com. He and his wife were in the process of moving to Glasgow, Virginia, to be closer to their daughter Jenna Guercia, the outlet reported.

The Coreys' neighbors in the Newington area of Fairfax County told WRC-TV they heard and also felt the force of a loud explosion that evening.

"It shook our house, I would say," Max Miller told the outlet. "It sounded like a bomb went off and it felt like an earthquake."

The incident was captured on video by a neighbor's Ring camera.

"You see him add an accelerant, which happened to be a gas can," Sherry Weaver told the outlet. "Then you hear this big explosion, and the gas can was too close to the fire, and it exploded in his hands."

The video showed an enormous plume of fire as Corey backed away from the fire pit, according to WRC-TV.

The video showed Corey's wife Becky running toward him while carrying a rug. She used it to snuff out the flames that were still on his body, according to the outlet.

Becky Corey suffered first and second-degree burns on her hands while attempting to help her husband. She was treated and released, according to WRC-TV.

Prayers for the Family Requested

A Meal Train campaign page had been set up for the Corey family to help support them financially. So far, it has reached more than $9,000 of a $20,000 goal.

Kathryn Herty updated the page on Thursday, announcing Pastor Corey was now with his Savior in Heaven.

"We mourn with them for his loss here on Earth yesterday, but Praise with them that we will see him again one Glorious Day," Herty wrote.

She said she would send out the details for Corey's Homecoming Celebration/Memorial Service when they are available. In addition, she reminded followers that there are a lot of details to be worked out, so prayers, meals, and any help they could give are appreciated.

Herty also included this brief message:

"If you have any questions on how we know that Pastor Kevin is with The Lord, and how you can know for yourself, please message me."

"Jesus said unto her, I am the resurrection, and the life: he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live: And whosoever liveth and believeth in me shall never die. Believest thou this?" John 11:25-26

"For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life." John 3:16

