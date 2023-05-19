truckpipes_hdv.jpg

Church's Stolen Truck Containing Crates of Historic Organ Pipes Found

CBN News
05-19-2023

Share This article

The moving truck stolen from a Memphis, Tennessee church last weekend, fully loaded with organ pipes has been recovered. 

Calvary Episcopal Church in downtown Memphis had loaded a Penske truck with nearly 2,000 organ pipes for transport to Spencer Organ Company in Boston, where they were to undergo restoration, news outlets reported. Instead, the church discovered on Sunday that the truck and the almost 90-year-old pipes were gone.

"This historic organ has great intrinsic value and is an integral part of the life and worship at Calvary. These pipes have accompanied singing and provided music for Sunday and Lenten Preaching services, weddings, funerals, concerts, and so much more over the last 88 years," the church said in a press release. 

On Tuesday morning, Calvary received a call from the Memphis Police Department. The truck had been located on a residential street in Raleigh by police officers. 

"Rector Scott Walters and Organist-Choirmaster Kristin Lensch raced (while obeying speed limit laws, we are sure) to the scene and discovered that most of our organ pipes were still located inside the truck," the church said in a press release posted to its website. 

Calvary said it appeared that 15 of the 55 or so crates that were loaded on the truck were missing. 

"We are hopeful that these missing crates will still be located but are grateful to know that due to the diligence of the organ restoration employees, the exact measurements of these pipes were recorded before being packed and can be recreated if need be," the church said. 

"We are grateful to the Memphis Police officers who noticed the truck while on patrol and to everyone who helped us get the word out to locate the stolen truck," the church added. 

slider img 2

Share This article

About The Author

CBN
News

CBN News is a national/international, nonprofit news organization that provides programming 24 hours a day by cable, satellite and the Internet. Staffed by a group of acclaimed news professionals, CBN News delivers stories to over a million viewers each day without a specific agenda. With its headquarters in Virginia Beach, Va., CBN News has bureaus in Washington D.C., Jerusalem, and elsewhere around the world. What began as a segment on CBN's flagship program, The 700 Club, in the early 1980s, CBN News has since expanded into a multimedia news organization that offers today's news headlines
More