Church's Stolen Truck Containing Crates of Historic Organ Pipes Found

The moving truck stolen from a Memphis, Tennessee church last weekend, fully loaded with organ pipes has been recovered.

Calvary Episcopal Church in downtown Memphis had loaded a Penske truck with nearly 2,000 organ pipes for transport to Spencer Organ Company in Boston, where they were to undergo restoration, news outlets reported. Instead, the church discovered on Sunday that the truck and the almost 90-year-old pipes were gone.

"This historic organ has great intrinsic value and is an integral part of the life and worship at Calvary. These pipes have accompanied singing and provided music for Sunday and Lenten Preaching services, weddings, funerals, concerts, and so much more over the last 88 years," the church said in a press release.

On Tuesday morning, Calvary received a call from the Memphis Police Department. The truck had been located on a residential street in Raleigh by police officers.

"Rector Scott Walters and Organist-Choirmaster Kristin Lensch raced (while obeying speed limit laws, we are sure) to the scene and discovered that most of our organ pipes were still located inside the truck," the church said in a press release posted to its website.

Calvary said it appeared that 15 of the 55 or so crates that were loaded on the truck were missing.

"We are hopeful that these missing crates will still be located but are grateful to know that due to the diligence of the organ restoration employees, the exact measurements of these pipes were recorded before being packed and can be recreated if need be," the church said.

"We are grateful to the Memphis Police officers who noticed the truck while on patrol and to everyone who helped us get the word out to locate the stolen truck," the church added.