'Christianity Today' Draws Ire for Erasing Jesus' Jewish Origins Claiming He's 'Asian'

Critics are up in arms after a faith-based magazine and a Catholic priest downplayed the Jewish origins of Jesus Christ during the Christmas season, calling Him "Asian" and "Palestinian."

In an article published during the Advent season in Christianity Today titled, "How Asian Artists Picture Jesus' Birth From 1240 to Today," writer Victoria Emily Jones claimed, "Jesus was born in Asia. He was Asian."

"Some may object to depicting Jesus as anything other than a brown male born into a Jewish family in Bethlehem of Judea in the first century, believing that doing so undermines his historicity," she wrote.

Her piece features nine works of art from Asian cultures depicting the Nativity. Jones contends that the photo essays "bring him back to Asia—but not to ancient Israel" and... "proclaim the expansiveness of Christ's kingdom."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

"By representing Jesus as Japanese, Indonesian, or Indian, they convey a sense of God's immanence, his 'with-us–ness,' for their own communities—and for everyone else, the universality of Christ's birth," the report states.

The article, first published on December 18, drew ire throughout the Christmas season as many people criticized Christianity Today for publishing the piece.

"Blasphemy. Jesus is a Jew," wrote Christian blogger Samuel Sey.

"It's necessary for our salvation that he is a son of David, from the tribe of Judah, and born in Bethlehem. Stop this nonsense. He isn't European, Asian, Palestinian, or black. He's a Jew—the king of the Jews and therefore the Savior of the world," he added.

"I am Asian. Jesus was not. Nevertheless, Jesus is my Lord. And His sacrifice granted me the right to become a child of God. That is all that matters to me," commented Western Ave Baptist Church Senior Pastor Ekkie Tepsupornchai.

Meanwhile, Father Edward Beck, a commentator and author, stirred the controversy about Jesus' true identity even further, calling him a "Palestinian Jew" during an appearance on CNN on Christmas morning.

"What I'm so struck by is that the story of Christmas is about a Palestinian Jew," Beck claimed. "How often do you find those words put together? A Palestinian Jew born into a time when his country was occupied, right? They can't find a place for her to even give birth, his mother. They're homeless."

Hussain Abdul-Hussain, a research fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), criticized Beck and advised him "to stop watching al-Jazeera and start reading the New Testament."



Because you know how in Matthew 15:24 Jesus said “I was not sent except to the lost sheep of the house of Israel,” by Israel Jesus meant Palestine.

Father Beck has to stop watching Al-Jazeera and start reading the New Testament. https://t.co/BOl2xUdw7d — Hussain Abdul-Hussain (@hahussain) December 25, 2023

Jake Wallis Simmons, editor of London's Jewish Chronicle, also responded to the claim, writing on X, "I'm no expert CNN, but Jesus could not have been a 'Palestinian Jew,' because the term 'Palestine' was introduced by the Romans some years after his death."

He added another critical historical fact, pointing out, "Jesus lived in Judea. To retrospectively call him 'Palestinian' suggests a political agenda."