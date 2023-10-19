Chick-fil-A Releases Free Digital Cookbook, Puts a Spin on Classics to Reduce Food Waste

Chick-fil-A has found a new way to get us to "Eat Mor Chikin" with recipes you can try at home, inspired by the company's famous golden, crispy chicken sandwich.

Earlier this week, Chick-fil-A, Inc. released its first cookbook that not only shares some of the restaurant's top recipes but also raises awareness about food insecurity and the importance of reducing food waste.

The "Extra Helpings: Inspiring Stories and Imaginative Recipes from Chick-fil-A Shared Table" digital cookbook includes:

*26 easy-to-follow recipes for breakfasts, side dishes, dinners, and desserts – such as breakfast casseroles, chicken enchiladas, and apple cobbler – which utilize common extra food items in home kitchens

* A few classic Chick-fil-A recipes, including fan-favorite former menu items like Coleslaw and Chicken Salad

*And heartwarming stories from Chick-fil-A Shared Table nonprofit partners detailing how they care for those in need.

The cookbook is inspired by the organization's Shared Table food donation program, which is an initiative where locations team up with local nonprofits to repurpose leftover food from the restaurants.

To celebrate the cookbook's launch, Chick-fil-A, Inc. donated $1 million in October 2023 to Feeding America, Second Harvest in Canada, and seven Chick-fil-A Shared Table nonprofit partners working to address food insecurity and hunger.

"Our goal for 'Extra Helpings' is not only to inspire individuals to reimagine their extra food into new, delicious recipes but also spark conversations about the important issues of food insecurity and food waste," said Brent Fielder, senior director of corporate social responsibility for Chick-fil-A, Inc.

He continued, "Participating Chick-fil-A Owner-Operators across the U.S. and Canada care for their neighbors and communities through Chick-fil-A Shared Table food donations, collectively donating over 23 million meals in the past 11 years. While we're pleased with this milestone, we know there is more work to be done, which is why we're spotlighting this important issue."

Since 2012, more than 23 million meals have been created from Chick-fil-A Shared Table donations

The free digital book also highlights recipes from local nonprofit partners that repurpose Chick-fil-A restaurant food donations to help feed their communities across the U.S.

The First Baptist Church of Apopka in Apopka, FL, is one of the featured organizations. They stand out for their Honey Chipotle BBQ chicken strips, potato casserole, and apple cobbler.

You can also find a recipe for chicken parmesan reusing their signature chicken patties, or chicken pot pie made with grilled Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich filets, Chick-fil-A Buttered Biscuits, frozen vegetables, chicken broth, and spices.

For more information and to view the digital cookbook, please visit extrahelpings.com.

