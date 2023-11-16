Atlanta, GA-Area Megachurch Opens Medical Clinic on Its Campus

Dr. Jamal Bryant is the senior pastor of the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest, Georgia. (Screenshot credit: Jamal Bryant/New Birth/YouTube)

Back in 2019, the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest, Georgia saw a need in its community for a medical clinic. Last Saturday, the church responded by opening a multi-specialty health facility, right on its own campus.

"We will be the very first church in the entire state of Georgia to have a full health clinic on our church campus," New Birth's Senior Pastor Jamal Bryant told WSB-TV in an interview. "You know the African American community was inequitably impacted during the Pandemic from pre-existing conditions, so this clinic wants to hit it head-on."

New Birth partnered with Community Healthcare of America to expand medical and preventative health services in South DeKalb County. The grand opening of the new medical clinic, named in Bryant's honor, was held on Nov. 11.

The new Jamal Bryant Center will offer a range of medical services, including, primary care, urgent care, and disease prevention, the outlet reported.

Bryant told WBS the clinic was for the entire community.

"It's for the entire community targeted to South DeKalb. We'll be able to do screenings, examinations, and X-rays. You won't have to go to other places, you can do it right there," he said.

According to Bryant, in addition to multiple exam rooms, the facility will be staffed by certified board doctors and nurses. It will be open five days a week, Monday through Friday, seeing walk-in patients.

Saturday is the only day where an appointment is required, he said.

Bryant stressed the new clinic will also be economical in its pricing.

"We're going to accept all different forms of insurance as well as Medicaid. Over a million people are without any coverage and so the church wants to stand in that gap," he told WSB.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

Bryant also told the outlet that in 90 days the clinic will have mobile health care units to be able to meet the needs of the people right where they live.

The new clinic will be open in two weeks, according to The Christian Post. (CP)

For more information, visit the clinic's website or call (770) 217-1823.

The plan for the medical clinic on the church's campus was announced by Bryant in September 2019 to serve both the uninsured and the underinsured, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. In addition, Bryant also announced plans to develop and build affordable housing and assisted living for seniors on the church's substantial acreage.

Bryant has been the senior pastor of the multi-campus New Birth since 2018.