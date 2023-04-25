President Biden Officially Jumps into 2024 Race as Polls Show Voter Concern About His Age

President Biden announced his re-election bid today, four years to the day after he began his first run. In a video released this morning, he repeated his theme that there's a battle for the soul of America and he's asking voters to help him finish the job he started.

"That's why I'm running for re-election, because I know America," said Biden in his campaign announcement. "I know we're good and decent people."

While it's still early in the election season, the odds are good that 2024 will be a rematch of Joe Biden versus Donald Trump.

A new NBC poll reveals 70% of all Americans including 51% of Democrats don't want Biden to run again, with nearly half of respondents citing the 80-year-old president's age as the reason.



"It's legitimate for people to raise issues about my age," Biden said in an interview with ABC News in February. "It's totally legitimate to do that, and the only thing I can say is watch me."



While Robert Kennedy, Jr. has announced he's also running for the Democratic ticket, Nathan Gonzales from Inside Elections tells CBN News he thinks it's unlikely Biden will face a major challenger in the primary.

"There are some Democrats who maybe have concerns, but when they look around at who could be the alternative, there isn't an heir apparent, and so that brings Democrats back to Biden," Gonzales said.



Gonzales believes Republicans see an opportunity in a Biden re-election bid with voters concerned over issues like inflation and the economy, as well as the ongoing crisis on our southern border.



"They see his polling numbers, that he's an unpopular president, he's the incumbent which means he'll be held more responsible for the problems that are facing the country, but they also have to show that they can beat him," Gonzales explained.



The NBC poll also revealed Biden's approval rating has dropped to 41% among all adults and 30% among independents.



"Democrats are actually optimistic," said Gonzales. "I mean they realize that his polling numbers aren't great, but he is the President of the United States, he won in 2020, Democrats overperformed in 2022 when he was in office, and they feel like he is their best candidate moving forward."



Because of the COVID pandemic, President Biden spent most of 2020 campaigning on Zoom calls from his home in Delaware. This campaign will be very different than his last, as many Americans question whether or not Biden, the oldest American president, can physically and mentally handle another run.