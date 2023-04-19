Ex-US Intel Dir. Testifies of China's 'Massive Cover-Up': Wuhan Lab Leak Only Credible Explanation

The origins of the COVID pandemic have been hotly debated. From the very beginning, the news media and their allies in Big Tech censored many legitimate questions and concerns. But three years later, the evidence clearly points in the very direction that was censored.

The former Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe, told a House committee Tuesday that a leak of COVID-19 from a laboratory in Wuhan, China is the only credible explanation for the pandemic that killed millions of people worldwide.

"My informed assessment as a person with as much access as anyone to our government's intelligence during the initial year of the pandemic has been and continues to be that a lab leak is the only explanation credibly supported by our intelligence, by science, and by common sense," Ratcliffe told the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Ratcliffe also accused the Chinese Communist Party of orchestrating a "massive cover-up" of its role in the pandemic, including "...destroying medical tests, samples and data," and "intimidating" and "coercing" witnesses, journalists, and global health authorities.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news.***

A report released Monday by the office of Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) also accused the Chinese government of a "cover-up" and indicated the pandemic may have started with two separate lab leaks engaged in risky "gain of function" research in the fall of 2019, months before the Chinese government alerted the World Health Organization of an outbreak.

"To start with, maybe just one or two people were infected with the virus, And then later on during the vaccine development is when most likely this had a bigger leak," Marshall said.

READ DOJ Busts Secret Chinese Police Station in NYC, Arrests 2 for Targeting Dissidents on US Soil

Ratcliffe testified that there is still "no environmental source identified" for COVID-19.

"COVID-19 was never known to exist in any animal or species before the pandemic began…those are scientific facts and there's nothing political about that," Ratcliffe said.

But much of the mainstream media claimed the idea that COVID-19 originated in a Chinese lab had been "de-bunked" and was a "conspiracy theory."

Social media platforms labeled the lab leak theory "misinformation" and even censored it.

Foreign Policy Analyst Ted Galen Carpenter at the Cato Institute said, "Because even considering the lab leak thesis was considered disinformation, it was also considered racist in some circles...no independent investigation really took place. The Chinese tolerated a so-called investigation under the auspices of its puppets at the World Health Organization. That clearly wasn't an independent, credible investigation."

Republicans Tuesday also accused Dr. Anthony Fauci of trying to suppress the lab leak theory because it would bring unwanted attention to the fact the U.S. government was helping to fund the Wuhan lab's research.