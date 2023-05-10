Amid Million-Migrant Surge at Border, Mayorkas Pledges Even More 'Pathways' into US

EL PASO, Texas – Chaos is underway here at the southern border as up to a million people look to cross into the U.S. now that Title 42 is expiring Thursday.

The expiration of that Trump-era order, which allowed the U.S. to quickly expel undocumented migrants under COVID restrictions, is expected to lead to an unprecedented surge in illegal border crossings. That's prompting a state of emergency.

Even before border agents began bracing for the major rush, the influx along the border had already begun.



Migrants line-up between a barbed-wire barrier and the border fence at the US-Mexico border, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)

Agents in the Rio Grand Valley say smuggling organizations have been bringing up to 10,000 per day to the border, and that's pushing U.S. border towns to their limits. Here in El Paso, officials already declared a state of emergency May 1st.

El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser said, "We figure that's anywhere between 10- to 12,000 people that are ready to come on May 11th, May 12th. We do know that there's additional coming right behind them and we are going to be prepared."

"I did talk to the federal government the other day and I told them that really we have to change. And it's really important today that we change federal laws. There's no endgame to this. This is still going to continue, and every day. And we can't continue as a city and as a country to continue to provide this service without federal government."

This has become a true humanitarian crisis. Even before the official end of Title 42, the streets here in El Paso have been overwhelmed with people, and border patrol officers are spending all their time processing new arrivals rather than protecting the border.



Asylum seekers wait between the double fence on U.S. soil along the U.S.-Mexico border near Tijuana, Mexico on May 8, 2023, in San Diego, waiting to be processed by U.S. Border Patrol agents. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

The U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas visited here recently touting his solution to the problem, but somehow it doesn't involve fewer people entering the United States. His plan is to pre-approve them in places like Colombia and Guatemala, then fly them directly into the heartland of America.

Mayorkas said, "We are reaching the people where they are. It is not only our security obligation, it is our humanitarian responsibility to cut the smugglers out. And that is indeed what we are doing. We are building pathways."



Asylum-seekers clap as U.S. Border Patrol agents tell them they will be processed, as they wait along the U.S.-Mexico border near Tijuana, Mexico, May 8, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

The hope is that as more people take advantage of these pathways, fewer will overwhelm the border. But a steady stream of people has been surging north through Mexico. Those migrants arriving in the U.S. are finding things tougher than expected. More than 2,000 of them now live on the streets in a few square blocks around the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in El Paso.

With wait times for an asylum hearing already stretching into 2026, most who cross illegally are simply being released into the U.S. with a notice to appear. And from the numbers waiting in Mexico to cross later this week, things will likely get much worse.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says the blame lies squarely on the Biden Administration. He tweeted, "Joe Biden has failed in his constitutional duty to protect our nation. Just over two years ago, the United States had the most secure border in decades. Biden abandoned our border on DAY ONE of his administration – leading to a RECORD increase in illegal crossings."

Texas is responding to the chaos caused by Biden ending Title 42.



The new Texas Tactical Border Force will help intercept & repel migrants trying to enter Texas illegally.



Biden sent 1,500 troops to the border to do paperwork.



I deployed elite trained soldiers to defend Texas. pic.twitter.com/Jifj8LaqPW — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 8, 2023



