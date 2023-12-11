Your Free Ticket to Visit 'the Birthplace of the Prince of Peace' for Advent

While the current Israel-Hamas war has brought the cancellation of many planned tours and trips to Israel during the Christmas season, the biblical town of Magdala located on the Sea of Galilee is offering a "virtual pilgrimage" during Advent.

The Magdala Tourist Center is presenting the free virtual Star of Wonder Advent Pilgrimage of Peace. The pilgrimage began on Sunday, the first Sunday of Advent. All of the videos are available to watch on Magdala's YouTube page.

Videos from different locations throughout Israel and the surrounding area that played a role in the story of Jesus' birth are featured.

A new video will be released each Sunday in December, the Magdala Tourist Center told Fox News Digital.

Stops along the virtual pilgrimage include the Church of the Visitation in Ein Karem; Nazareth; and Bethlehem, the location of the birth of Christ.

Kathleen Nichols, the director of Magdala's English media team, and her small production staff traveled to the Palestinian areas to film the now-empty sites connected with Christ's birth. They are hoping the virtual pilgrims who see the videos will add their prayers from all over the world.

"People cannot come in person, and everyone wants to help by praying for peace," Nichols told the Catholic News Agency. "And so I wanted to fill the holy sites with peace."

"We hope people can fill the holy sites, especially the site of the birthplace of the Prince of Peace, with prayer for peace," she added.

You can also sign up for the Magdala Advent program to receive a video and materials for each Advent Sunday as a part of the virtual pilgrimage.

Watch the trailer for the virtual pilgrimage below:

