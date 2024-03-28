As Spring Holidays Approach, Christians, Jews Face Challenges of Easter, Passover Celebrations During Time of War

Paul Strand
03-28-2024

JERUSALEM, Israel – For Christians during this Holy Week, and later for Jews in Israel at Passover, the holiday season poses a challenge in celebrating the faith during wartime.

Events such as last October's massacre near Gaza and the refusal to release the Israeli hostages can cause doubt about a loving God.

Yet, some insist that only God can help us find joy and peace during desperate times.

