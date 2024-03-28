As Spring Holidays Approach, Christians, Jews Face Challenges of Easter, Passover Celebrations During Time of War

JERUSALEM, Israel – For Christians during this Holy Week, and later for Jews in Israel at Passover, the holiday season poses a challenge in celebrating the faith during wartime.

Events such as last October's massacre near Gaza and the refusal to release the Israeli hostages can cause doubt about a loving God.

Yet, some insist that only God can help us find joy and peace during desperate times.

To see the story about facing these challenges, click on the video above.

