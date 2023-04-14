Israel to Mark Holocaust Remembrance Day against Background of Rising Hatred

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israelis will mark their national Holocaust Martyrs' and Heroes' Remembrance Day beginning Monday, April 17th.

At a time when anti-Semitic incidents are rising in almost every part of the world and Israel's adversaries launched missile attacks from Lebanon, Syria and the Gaza Strip during Passover, the reminder of the hatred that led to one of the world's most heinous acts remains high in the Israeli consciousness.

CBN News talked with Dani Dayan, chairman of Yad Vashem, the site of Israel's Holocaust Memorial. He will light the torch during Monday evening's ceremony, which will include remarks by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog.

To watch the interview with Dayan, click on the video above.

