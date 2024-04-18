DEVELOPING: Multiple Air Strikes in Iran, Southern Syria, Iraq Attributed to Israel

JERUSALEM, Israel – Iran triggered defensive missile batteries Friday morning in the wake of several explosions at a major air base near the city of Isfahan. A Syrian news agency also reports explosions targeting Syrian army posts in the southern part of the country. Explosions were also reported in Iraq, near Baghdad.

Israel had warned since Iran's unprecedented firing of a missile barrage Sunday that it would retaliate. U.S. media outlets quoted senior U.S. officials Thursday, who said Israel had notified the U.S. of a "limited" Israeli response to come within 24 to 48 hours. The reports indicated the strike would not be directed at Iran's nuclear facilities.

Iran had evacuated its Revolutionary Guard commanders from Syria before Friday's strike, anticipating a possible attack.

The strike reports came on the 85th birthday of Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the longest-serving ruler in the Middle East.

CBN News will cover developments in this story as events unfold.

