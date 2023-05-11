Megan Danielle Makes American Idol Top 5: 'I Was Born to Share the Love of Jesus'

"American Idol" contestant Megan Danielle continues to advance in the talent competition while boldly proclaiming her faith in Jesus Christ.

The 20-year-old Georgia native made it to the final five Sunday night after singing "Head Over Feet," by singer-songwriter Alanis Morrisette, who was an honorary guest judge.

"Top 5, BABY!!!! This is so cool! Thank you ALL from the bottom of my heart!!!! God bless," Danielle later wrote on Instagram.

Previously, Judge Luke Bryan praised the Christian contestant for never shying away from her faith.

Bryan picked "Go Rest High on That Mountain" by Vince Gill for Danielle to perform onstage a few weeks ago.





"You're never afraid to tell everybody your faith. And when I thought about that song I just felt in my heart that I couldn't pick a better one," he shared after her performance.



Megan Danielle advanced to the top eight after performing the ballad. She sang the song before at her grandfather's funeral.

"It's a wonderful confirmation and I don't believe in any coincidences and we couldn't have known any of that," Katie Perry commented. "I just think it is heaven-sent."

Since the start of the singing competition, Danielle has shared that her faith has influenced music.

"When I was 18, I had a band and we were singing at all different types of bars and venues. I didn't like performing at bars because I felt like I had to act like someone I wasn't just so the people would like what they were hearing," she shared.

"There was one show I had one night and my papa was there and he pulled me to the side and said 'What are you doing baby? This isn't what you're supposed to be doing.' He looked at me dead in the eye and said 'How can you sing for God and sing for this?' and then I finally decided to totally switch to Christian music," she recalled.

Danielle sang Lauren Daigle's "You Say" for the show's audition.

She has also performed "Thank God I Do" by Daigle and "Holy Water" by We The Kingdom.

In a Facebook video posted in March, Danielle offered encouragement before performing Hillsong United's hit worship song "Oceans."



"I love this song because here lately I have been doubting who I am and I forget why God put me here," she shared. "This [song] is just a reminder."

She also wanted her followers to know that God loves them.

"I was born to share the love of Jesus. Even though I fail every day, I sin, and I'm not perfect… I would never claim or want to be perfect," she wrote.

"I know it is so easy to get trapped into what the world wants of you and lose focus of His word because of what the world wants … but I am here to tell you, it is all going to be okay. God loves us & WE need to share more of Him!"

Danielle will perform this Sunday alongside Wé Ani, Zachariah Smith, Colin Stough, and Iam Tongi.

