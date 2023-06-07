Director Dallas Jenkins Reveals Plan for More Bible-Based Films After 'The Chosen'

The creator and director of "The Chosen" says he plans to produce other stories based on the Bible once the final season of the hit series ends.

Right now "The Chosen" is only in production on its fourth season. But Dallas Jenkins has frequently shared with fans that the multi-TV series about the life of Jesus will end after its seventh season.

While on the red carpet at the K-LOVE Fan Awards, Jenkins shared that his production team has plans to move forward with more projects that center around other Bible stories, Christian Headlines reports.

We've got other Bible stories to tell," Jenkins said. "The demand seems to be so strong."

Jenkins admitted that fans often ask what other content will he create, and thanks to the production company's new set the options are limitless.

In 2021, "The Chosen" found a permanent home in Midlothian, TX at the Salvation Army's Camp Hoblitzelle. A multi-million dollar stage and first-century village was built and it will allow the production company to pursue other projects.

"We needed something that we could have for our own," Jenkins said. "... And it's the only one like it in America. [It] allows us – and hopefully others in the future – to be able to use it to tell these kinds of stories."

"The Chosen" has gained worldwide success on almost every media platform from movie theaters to streaming devices.

The show is the first-ever multi-season TV show about the life of Jesus and has had over 200 million views worldwide.

As CBN News reported, season 1 was funded entirely by private donations, making it the number-one crowd-funded media project of all time, with donations of more than ten million dollars. It has been distributed through Vid-Angel productions.

The production company is currently filming season 4 and Jenkins says fans can expect on-screen tension between the disciples, which of course is alluded to in the Bible.

"We're portraying the fact that the disciples kept missing it," Jenkins said referencing Jesus' prophecies of His death and resurrection. "And so it's … showing how much we tend to miss things because we get focused on ourselves as well."

Meanwhile, behind the scenes, Jenkins says the cast and crew are growing closer together and some are finding themselves hungry to know Jesus.

"I would say more than half of our cast and crew don't come from a traditional faith background," Jenkins told the Christian Headlines. "[But] we have had several actors and crew members who have said, 'I want to know Jesus more from being part of the show.'"