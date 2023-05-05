Chris Tomlin to Host 'Jesus Calling: Stories of Faith' with Stars Like Tim Tebow & Bubba Watson

Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Chris Tomlin has been announced as the new host of an uplifting television series featuring only good news highlighting God's faithfulness.

"Jesus Calling: Stories of Faith" is now in its third season and is currently streaming on the platform UP Faith & Family. It will also air on the UPtv cable network. Check local listings.

The inspirational series, based on the bestselling devotional book Jesus Calling (Thomas Nelson), will share stories of success, loss, heartbreak, and redemption told by people of faith from all walks of life that will inspire and encourage viewers.

Celebrity guests interviewed for season 3 include Amy Grant, Tim Tebow, Travis Tritt, Steve Wariner, Danny Gokey, Todd Hoffman, and Bubba Watson.

"We are delighted to have Chris Tomlin as host of the next season of 'Jesus Calling'," Michael Aulisio, vice president and publisher of the 'Jesus Calling' brand at Thomas Nelson said in a press release. "Chris' faith and energy are magnetic. We know viewers will be uplifted and inspired by the stories they see each week."

Tomlin said he's "honored" to be asked to host the series.

"Personally, I have always felt the heartbeat of 'Jesus Calling' is so in line with my calling… to help people have an encounter with God," he said. "So, to be able to share story after story of God's faithfulness in so many lives as this year's host is something I am honored to do."

During an interview with Christian Headlines, Tomlin said the television series is a great opportunity to spotlight good things happening in the world.

"Good stories, for some reason, don't sell. So TV doesn't use it," the singer said. "And I think {the series is an} amazing opportunity to say: There's so many good things, there's so much light in this dark world. There's so much light. And that's what is highlighted in this. I feel like we need more and more and more of that. So just to be a little part of it is quite special."

Tomlin told Christian Headlines he's naturally drawn to inspiring stories.

"That's the kind of books I read," he revealed. "I love reading things about real people, real stories, people {who have} had amazing things happen in their life and have done incredible things and the way God has used them."

"I've never done anything like that," he added. "So it's exciting to do something different than just playing music and recording and singing songs."

Other season three guests include Tabitha Brown, Sonya Curry, Linda Davis & Lang Scott, Trent Dilfer, Andrew East & Shawn Johnson East, Walker Hayes & Craig Allen Cooper, Ben Higgins, Chris & Kelly Janson, Jimmy Houston, Gary LeVox, David & Tamela Mann, Jordan Matthews, Eddie Montgomery, Rope & Candice Myers, Jordan Matthews, Granger & Amber Smith, Rev. Run & Justine Simmons, Alexa Welteroth & Johnathan Singletary, Brett & Brad Warren, Paige VanZant, and Brett Young.

"Jesus Calling: Stories of Faith" is produced by Four Eyes Media.

Meanwhile, Tomlin has just wrapped his Spring 2023 Stories of Worship Tour that began in February in San Antonio, Texas, and finished on April 23 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

He will next perform on July 13 at the Morgan County Fair Christian Benefit Concert in Martinsville, Illinois. The concert will benefit the non-profits Stability First and the Morgan County Substance Abuse Council.

To find out ticket information and scheduled appearance dates, visit ChrisTomlin.com.