'What a Legend!' Man Recounts Good Samaritan's Quick-Thinking Actions After Horrific Car Crash, Praises 'Shining Example of Heroism'

A Florida man who recently recounted details of a purported dramatic accident and a good Samaritan’s daring rescue said the entire ordeal reminded him “how incredible humans can be.”

The terrifying ordeal reportedly unfolded July 7 on I-75 North “when something crazy happened” before midnight, according to Ocala News reader Jonathon Snobers.

“With a loud bang, I saw that the car in front of me collided with some piece of big debris in the road, launching the car into the air before crashing down hard,” he wrote in a letter to the editor. “The car spun like crazy, flipping over and over, defying gravity as it went.”

With the car a “total wreck” as a result of the collision, he said what happened next left him captivated. A man pulled over and started taking action to rescue those inside the smashed vehicle.

“Out of nowhere, a blue car screeched to a stop, its hazard lights flashing like crazy in the dark,” Snobers continued. “A guy jumped out, ready to face whatever dangers lay ahead.”

He continued, “Without hesitation, this dude raced towards the crashed car, heart pounding with adrenaline.”

With the car reportedly leaking fuel and smoke billowing, Snobers said it was a “ticking time bomb,” but that didn’t stop the hero from helping the victims escape through a moon roof before ushering them to safety and calling emergency workers.

The man even reportedly used his own car to help light up the scene to prevent other vehicles from striking the battered car, which was in the middle of the road.

Snobers believes the good Samaritan’s actions — which included administering first aid — helped keep people safe.

“What a legend!” he added. “Last night was a real nightmare, but this dude turned it around. He saved lives, kept his cool, and was pretty much just awesome. In the face of danger, he was a shining example of heroism.”

The details, which are unconfirmed but were recounted in the letter to the editor, are certainly captivating.