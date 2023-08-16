US Nurse Breaks Silence, Christian Song Was 'Battle Cry' While Hostage in Haiti: 'God Was so Very Present'

A nurse who was abducted and held for 13 days alongside her baby daughter is speaking out after their safe return, revealing the Gospel song that sustained her during the terrifying ordeal.

Alix Dorsainvil released a statement through El Roi Haiti, the Christian ministry for which she serves in Haiti, thanking those who prayed for the duo’s safety and wellbeing.

“I am completely humbled by the outpouring of support and prayer for myself and my sweet baby both during and following our time in captivity,” Dorsainvil wrote. “God was so very present in the fire with us and I pray that, when I find the words to tell our story, that the mighty name of Jesus may be glorified and many people will come to know his love.”

In addition to expressing gratitude for the “love” the family received, she also revealed a key detail about what she endured: the song that gave her strength.

“This song, ‘See a Victory,’ was my battle cry during the most difficult moments,” Dorsainvil continued. “There’s a part that says, ‘You take what the enemy meant for evil, and you turn it for good.’ And that is what he is already doing and will continue to do.”

Dorsainvil’s powerful response comes after a terrifying, nearly two-week ordeal when uncertainty abounded.

She and her baby were held hostage after being taken from a clinic she was working at on the ministry’s campus in Port-Au-Prince July 27, with those responsible demanding a $1 million ransom. Full details of her release are not yet available.

El Roi Haiti praised Dorsainvil’s faith in an earlier statement, calling her “a remarkably resilient woman whose walk with God guides her deep love for her family and her passionate commitment to the Haitian people.”

As CBN News previously reported, the abduction initially sparked protests among Haitians, who took to the streets to express their horror. Many people held signs, with one placard reading, “She is doing good work in the community, free her.”

The abduction and release come as Haiti is dealing with increased gang violence and crime following the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. Read more here.

