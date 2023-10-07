US Leaders Point Finger at Iran, Give Unwavering Support to Israel Amid Terrorist Invasion

U.S. political leaders and other key figures expressed their support for Israel following the deadly invasion by Hamas Saturday. The multi-front attack on Israel began overnight and has currently left hundreds dead and hundreds injured.

President Joe Biden released a supportive press statement this afternoon, stating "The United States warns against any other party hostile to Israel seeking advantage in this situation. My Administration’s support for Israel’s security is rock solid and unwavering. My team and I are tracking this situation closely, and I will remain in close touch with Prime Minister Netanyahu."

Since this morning, the State of Israel has been at war. Our first objective is to clear out the hostile forces that infiltrated our territory and restore the security and quiet to the communities that have been attacked.



The second objective, at the same time, is to exact an… pic.twitter.com/MzKs7tfv4M — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) October 7, 2023

Earlier in the day, the Biden Administration, via the U.S. Office on Palestinian Affairs, had released a controversial statement urging Israel to avoid retaliation to the terroristic attack. This statement has since been deleted.

Biden’s Office of Palestinian Affairs urges Israel NOT to defend itself against Hamas attack—then deletes posthttps://t.co/IJqZwIkoXm — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 7, 2023

Karoline Leavitt, spokeswoman for Make America Great Again Inc., shared in press statement released this morning, "This unprovoked attack on Israel, our greatest ally in the Middle East, is despicable and sadly, it was predictable. We must stand with our Israeli friends and allies.”

Leavitt also discussed former President Donald Trump's warning last month where he stated that the $6 billion President Joe Biden has given to Iran would be used to provoke acts of terrorism throughout the Middle East. Hamas is known to be one of Iran’s proxies to fight against Israel.

GOP presidential candidate and United Nations ambassador, Nikki Haley, expressed her support for Israel, stating, "Hamas has declared war on Israel on the Jewish holiday of Shemini Atzeret and the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War. Make no mistake: Hamas is a bloodthirsty terrorist organization backed by Iran and determined to kill as many innocent lives as possible."

Florida Governor and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis declared regarding retaliation from Israel, "Not only do they have a right to defend themselves, they have a duty to defend themselves against these Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists. Iran has helped fund this war against Israel, and Joe Biden's policies that have gone easy on Iran has helped to fill their coffers."

French President, Emmanuel Macron, expressed his support for Israel on X earlier today:

I have spoken to President Herzog and Prime Minister Netanyahu.



I condemn the attacks carried out from Gaza on Israel, its soldiers and its people.



France stands in solidarity with Israel and the Israelis, committed to their security and their right to defend themselves. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) October 7, 2023

The United Nations Security Council will convene for an closed, emergency session tomorrow at 3:00 pm to discuss the situation in the Middle East.