Taiwan Holds National Elections Saturday - China Threatens It’s a Choice 'Between Peace and War'

Staff prepare materials for polling booth in New Taipei, Taiwan on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024 ahead of the presidential election on Saturday. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)

The people of Taiwan go to the polls on Saturday to elect a new president and legislature.

But the shadow of mainland China looms large over the election, amid threats the election could trigger war with the island nation.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with a representative of the Chinese government in Washington Friday and undoubtedly reminded him that the U.S. stands with Taiwan on the eve of elections there.

The Taiwanese people will pick a new president and legislature in what many see as a test of wills with mainland China, which continues to claim that Taiwan is a renegade province that belongs to it.

The leader in the polls, Ruling Democratic Progressive Party presidential candidate William Lai Ching-te favors independence from China.

Nationalist Party candidate Hou Yu-ih and Taiwan People's Party candidate Ko Wen-je take softer stances on relations with the mainland.

China continues to conduct an almost non-stop intimidation campaign against Taiwan, rehearsing an invasion of the island and regularly sending fighter planes into Taiwan's air space.

Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu told reporters, "In our jargon, we call it 'cognitive warfare.' They do military drills, they also engage in grey zone activities and they are also very blatant official statements coming out of Chinese official agencies."

During Wu's news conference, China launched a rocket with a satellite over the island, causing Taiwan's military to issue an alert.

In Washington on Tuesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) met with Taiwan's representative to the United States and assured him of continued U.S. support.

"The U.S. Congress stands with our friends and stands for democracy and the principles you all try to advance," Johnson said.

Taiwanese law stipulates all voting must be done in person on election day, so a winner should be announced Saturday night.