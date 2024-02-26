PRAY: 11 YWAM Members Killed in Bus Crash in Tanzania, Several More in Critical Condition

Leaders from Youth With A Mission (YWAM) are asking for prayer for the family and friends of the 11 missionary leaders and students who died in a car accident near Arusha, Tanzania on Saturday.

"Eleven of our friends are now with Jesus," YWAM revealed in a statement. "As a movement, we gather around all those impacted by this tragedy, their families, and their communities. We are working to meet all the pressing practical, financial, and emotional needs that arise."

According to reports, at least 25 people died when a large construction truck collided with several vehicles.

A YWAM mini-bus was among the vehicles that were hit, and initially eight members were reported dead, but the death toll was later updated to 11.

"It is with great sadness that we confirm friends and coworkers have passed away. Below are the names of those who have gone to be with Jesus," the organization released in a later update.

YWAM remembered the following individuals without full names or nationalities including Claire M., Zebulon T., Emmanuel D., Vicent K., John M., Blaise G., Ime E., Andrew D., Chimene D., Lova R. and Lordienne N.

The organization also released the names of those in stable condition and those currently in the hospital in critical condition.

The ministry shared that students and teachers were riding on a New Vision School of Arusha bus and a public bus after attending a University of the Nations Executive Masters course intensive.

The YWAM bus was involved in a four-vehicle collision attributed to suspected brake failure. Accident victims were taken to major hospitals in the area for treatment.

"There are five injured individuals still hospitalized and two more people in critical condition to be rallied around in prayer. We thank the Lord that one of the hospitalized, Isaac B., has been released to return home," the organization reports.

Prayers are especially needed for Mathurin B. and Joelle Z. who are hospitalized in critical condition.

YWAM is raising $350,000 to cover the costs of "repatriation, medical evacuation, family support, funeral arrangements, and many other logistics."

"A team of leaders on the ground in Arusha, Tanzania, a crisis response team in Kona, Hawaii, and other key leaders have been working nonstop to respond in a loving, compassionate, and responsible way to this tragedy that impacts so many of us. Thank you for your ongoing prayers and sensitivity during this emotional time," the organization added.