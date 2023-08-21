New Humanoid Robots Can Mimic Your Expressions, Serve as 'Companions'

A robot face capable of mimicking human like expressions is displayed near robotic arms at the annual World Robot Conference at the Beijing Etrong International Exhibition and Convention Center in Beijing, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Science fiction is quickly becoming a reality as the latest applications of artificial intelligence are making robots seem more human than ever. Robots were recently seen mimicking the expressions of visitors at the annual World Robot Conference in Beijing.

By using artificial intelligence and language models, the robots are able to interact with humans in a natural way while displaying the corresponding facial expressions.

The robots use dozens of moveable electrical units on their robotic faces, which can generate hundreds of lifelike facial expressions displayed through synthetic skin, accompanied by arm and hand gestures.

Other robots at the fair showed how they could replace humans in a variety of functions like serving Chinese tea, preparing ice cream cones, and mimicking artists by drawing portraits of visitors.

The robots were presented as offering a range of uses, including manufacturing, surgery and companionship.

CEO Li Boyang said they humanoid bots are ideal for roles that require interacting with the public, such as in museums, schools and “companion scenarios.”

There were plenty of doggie droids too, capable of shaking hands with fairgoers and performing handstands on their front paws.

