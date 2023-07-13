This 'Machine Gun Preacher' Was Rescuing Kids Decades Before 'Sound of Freedom' Hit Theaters

The film "Sound of Freedom" is drawing much-needed attention to the global human trafficking crisis.

It's a $150 billion per year criminal industry affecting 25 million people worldwide.

Appearing on this week's episode of The Global Lane, the man called "The Machine Gun Preacher" – American missionary Sam Childers – explains why after more than 25 years, he's still rescuing children from traffickers in east Africa. You can watch that interview ABOVE.

