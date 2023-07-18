Gog, Magog, and the Antichrist: Are These Definitive Signs of the Biblical End Times?

Prophecy expert and author Todd Hampson says it’s incredibly “compelling” to watch current events unfold in a way he believes matches biblical prophecy.

“To think that all that had just started falling into place within the last decade, really,” Hampson told CBN’s Faithwire. “For years, people would teach on the Ezekiel 38 war and say, ‘It’s gonna be Russia, Iran, and Turkey as the main players and a few other countries.'”

But the “The Non-Prophet’s Guide to the Book of Daniel” author said some critics wondered how Islamic nations like Iran and Turkey would be willing to combine efforts with a country like Russia.

Hampson, though, said these partnerships are now very much coming to fruition.

“We see it happening,” he said. “They literally have agreements right now. Russia and Iran, for example, have military agreements because of the war in Ukraine, where they’re officially … tying themselves together, and they’ve gotten closer.”

Hampson said there’s speculation around the Gog and Magog text found in Ezekiel 38, as definitive details aren’t presented in the text. That said, many believe Russia is Magog, and that some of the aforementioned key players will take part in these eschatological events.

“The most compelling thing is the fact that Russia, Iran, and Turkey are aligned right now,” he said. “And it even says in that prophecy that they’ll come, they’ll attack Israel from the north, from the mountains.”

Hampson believes the “stage [is] being so clearly set for that.”

Israel’s rebirth in 1948 is another event Hampson believes is centered on prophetic Scripture, particularly Ezekiel’s mention of the “valley of dry bones” in Ezekiel 37.

“Every Old Testament prophet, except for Jonah, predicted that Israel would become a nation again in the last days, and that its people would be gathered from all over the world back to their original homeland,” Hampson said. “So, anybody who says Israel becoming a nation again in 1948 is not a fulfillment of prophecy is either twisting Scripture or ignoring Scripture.”

Hampson explored his beliefs about the antichrist as well, China, North Korea, and other nations and movements. Watch the interview for more.

