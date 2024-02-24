Comedian Declares 'I Believe in Jesus', Challenges Atheist Bill Maher to Read 'The Case for Christ'

Famed comedian Bill Maher is well-known for his atheism, but a fellow performer recently appeared on his “Club Random” podcast and implored him to look a bit deeper than his skepticism typically allows.

Comedian Chris Distefano shared his own belief in Jesus with Maher and told the “Real Time” host he should take a straightforward and bold step: read Lee Strobel’s “The Case for Christ,” a seminal, bestselling book that has inspired millions to ponder powerful, biblical proof for Jesus.

“I believe in Jesus, by the way,” Distefano said during the Jan. 21 episode.

The comment, made during the sweepingly long conversation, led to Distefano revealing he’s been reading Strobel’s book and has found its evidence compelling.

He added, “The factual evidence that [Christ] existed is kind of overwhelming.”

Distefano said he grew up in Catholic schools and didn’t really have a deep belief until he read Strobel’s book and started to connect the dots.

Maher, unmoved by Distefano’s beliefs, said he has always found the evidence for Jesus “underwhelming.” That’s when Maher’s guest challenged the host to read Strobel’s book.

“Yeah, I will,” Maher said.

The two proceeded to go back and forth, with Maher’s signature skepticism shining through. Maher said “who cares” whether Jesus lived; the sticking point, he said, is whether Christ died and rose again, the crux of the Christian faith.

While Maher attributed the Bible to a game of telephone, Distefano countered such an assertion.

“According to ‘Case for Christ,’ independent sources who didn’t know each other who wrote about him within 20 years of his death…talked about these miracles happening as in real-time,” Distefano told Maher.

Watch the full interview here (caution: language and themes).