China Takes Steps to Control Global Food Supply in Move Toward World Domination

CBN News
08-25-2023

Share This article

What would happen if a hostile government seized control of our nation's food supply? Would Americans relent and submit -- to avoid starvation?

Communist China is gradually moving in to control the agricultural industry in Africa.  

Appearing on this week's episode of The Global Lane, Kip Tom, a former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., explains why Chinese dominance of the global food supply would pose a danger to Africa and the world, including the United States.

You can watch The Global Lane, Thursday nights at 8:30 Eastern on the CBN News Channel. You can also catch it on the CBN News app or find it on the CBN News YouTube Channel


 
 

Share This article

About The Author

CBN
News

CBN News is a national/international, nonprofit news organization that provides programming 24 hours a day by cable, satellite and the Internet. Staffed by a group of acclaimed news professionals, CBN News delivers stories to over a million viewers each day without a specific agenda. With its headquarters in Virginia Beach, Va., CBN News has bureaus in Washington D.C., Jerusalem, and elsewhere around the world. What began as a segment on CBN's flagship program, The 700 Club, in the early 1980s, CBN News has since expanded into a multimedia news organization that offers today's news headlines
More