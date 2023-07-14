obmariam_hdv.jpg
Mariam is one of the many people Operation Blessing partners have helped. (Screenshot credit: Operation Blessing)

CBN's Operation Blessing Helping People Learn Sound Business Practices for Bright Futures

CBN News
07-14-2023

Share This article

CBN's Operation Blessing is helping people around the world increase their income.

For example, in Uganda, Mariam's life seemed to fall apart in 2020 when her adult son drowned, leaving her to care for his five children by herself.

Her meager income selling silverfish was stretched to the breaking point to pay for his funeral expenses, and she doubted whether she could earn enough after that to properly care for her grandchildren.

But through Operation Blessing's partner Abide Family Center in Uganda, Mariam learned sound business practices, opening doors for new markets for her products.

Operation Blessing's supporters also gave her the capital to make a fresh start.

Now, a deeply grateful Mariam can provide for her family, and build a new home.

Operation Blessing is a nonprofit, humanitarian organization dedicated to partnering with donors to demonstrate God's love by alleviating human suffering in the U.S. and around the world. For more than 40 years, donors' love has shown through OB as together we've provided hunger relief, clean water, medical care, and disaster relief to millions.

Find out more about Operation Blessing here. 

slider img 2

Share This article

About The Author

CBN
News

CBN News is a national/international, nonprofit news organization that provides programming 24 hours a day by cable, satellite and the Internet. Staffed by a group of acclaimed news professionals, CBN News delivers stories to over a million viewers each day without a specific agenda. With its headquarters in Virginia Beach, Va., CBN News has bureaus in Washington D.C., Jerusalem, and elsewhere around the world. What began as a segment on CBN's flagship program, The 700 Club, in the early 1980s, CBN News has since expanded into a multimedia news organization that offers today's news headlines
More