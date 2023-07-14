CBN's Operation Blessing Helping People Learn Sound Business Practices for Bright Futures

Mariam is one of the many people Operation Blessing partners have helped. (Screenshot credit: Operation Blessing)

CBN's Operation Blessing is helping people around the world increase their income.

For example, in Uganda, Mariam's life seemed to fall apart in 2020 when her adult son drowned, leaving her to care for his five children by herself.

Her meager income selling silverfish was stretched to the breaking point to pay for his funeral expenses, and she doubted whether she could earn enough after that to properly care for her grandchildren.

But through Operation Blessing's partner Abide Family Center in Uganda, Mariam learned sound business practices, opening doors for new markets for her products.

Operation Blessing's supporters also gave her the capital to make a fresh start.

Now, a deeply grateful Mariam can provide for her family, and build a new home.

Operation Blessing is a nonprofit, humanitarian organization dedicated to partnering with donors to demonstrate God's love by alleviating human suffering in the U.S. and around the world. For more than 40 years, donors' love has shown through OB as together we've provided hunger relief, clean water, medical care, and disaster relief to millions.

