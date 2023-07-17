CBN Team Introduces Families to Superbook at UK's Big Church Festival

The Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) recently hosted a Superbook kids tent at the United Kingdom's annual Big Church Festival.

Thousands attended the annual event where the CBN team introduced many families to the global work of Superbook.

The tent featured interactive games, a treasure hunt, Superbook episodes, plus a lot of bubbles, glitter, and dancing.

Through it all, the children learned about the power and person of the Holy Spirit.

The team also held a Superbook Big Show twice daily on the festival's main stage, teaching about the fruits of the spirit.

CBN's Superbook Kids website is a safe place for kids to play some online games, learn more about the Bible, and grow in their faith.

