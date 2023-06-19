Blinken Meets Chinese Leader Xi as Biden Makes Excuses for Chinese Provocations

Chinese intelligence balloons passing over the U.S., dangerous actions by China's military, and now plans for a communist spy base in Cuba – China is not only warning the U.S. to stay out of its territory, but it's also aggressively moving into ours.



U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken capped off a two-day trip to China by meeting with President Xi Jinping Monday morning. While the visit was meant to calm tensions between the two nations, critics say the outreach makes the U.S. look weak.

After meeting with Blinken, President Xi said the two sides reached agreements on "some specific issues" without providing any details. He added that he hoped the Blinken visit would "make more positive contributions to stabilizing China-U.S. relations."

The meeting comes after a series of aggressive military moves by China against the United States with relations between the two countries, by some estimates, reaching a new low.

Blinken said, "We're trying to make sure, through better communications, that the competition doesn't veer into conflict."

Earlier this month, a Chinese warship came within 150 yards of a U.S. destroyer in international waters in the Taiwan Strait.

Just before that, a Chinese jet streaked into the path of a U.S. military plane, a maneuver the Pentagon called dangerous and unnecessary.

This came in response to U.S. naval power in the region which was meant to signal the U.S. is ready to counter Chinese aggression and stand up for Taiwan.

China has warned the U.S. to stop interfering in China's so-called internal affairs and said, "The U.S. should not fantasize about dealing with China based on its position of power."

Former National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster told CBS, "I think China's sending a message, 'Hey, we're in charge now, you're finished,' because they want to use that kind of perception of China's strength relative to the United States, to bludgeon countries in the region and say, 'Hey, time to bandwagon with us. This is our era.'"



China is also encroaching on our neighborhood. Chinese spy balloons have violated U.S. airspace, one of which was publicly shot down, but only after it traveled cross country gathering information.

Now China plans to install a spy station in Cuba, 90 miles off the Florida coast, that will be able to monitor U.S. military bases across the southern U.S.

Miami Mayor and Republican Presidential Candidate Francis Suarez told Fox, "China has been pushing poverty throughout the hemisphere, and you now have socialist governments not just in Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua. You have left governments in Brazil, you have left governments in Chile, in Argentina, and in Colombia. So the tide is turning against us."

Joe Biden essentially defended the Chinese government, saying over the weekend China had "legitimate difficulties" with the United States and called the Chinese balloon incident "more embarrassing than it was intentional."

Biden said he hopes to meet President Xi in the "the next several months."

