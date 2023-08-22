2 Teenage Students Arrested for Plotting to 'Shoot all Christians in the Class'

Two teenage Muslims living in Austria recently admitted in court they had made plans to kill as many people as possible during an attack on a school one of them attended, adding "Allah would have forgiven" them in prison, since "Killing Christians takes us to paradise."

The boys aged 15 and 16 made the confession while on trial in Leoben Regional Court on July 16, according to the Gatestone Institute.

The attack was planned on a middle school the 15-year-old attended in the city of Bruck an der Mur, where both of the teens lived with their parents.



When confronted by prosecutors in court, the boys — who both have criminal records — admitted, "We wanted to shoot all the Christians in the class!" according to Gatestone. Asked what they would have done when the police responded to the scene, they admitted, "We would have surrendered," because Allah would have forgiven them for their actions and they would have gone to paradise anyway after death.

An article written by Monika Koenig-Krisper and published by the Austrian outlet Kronen Zeitung on Aug. 22, noted as potential terrorists, the two young men were very "inconspicuous."

"They seem completely inconspicuous — a 16-year-old automotive apprentice and his 15-year-old friend from Bruck. But something dark was brewing in their heads. Although they were born in Austria and integrated into society, they have radicalized themselves severely," Koenig-Krisper wrote.

"Their goal: to make Austria a caliphate. For this, they also accepted to walk over corpses! Because they planned to blow up the junior's class in their hometown middle school," the article continued, explaining the two boys believed, "All Christians should be killed."

The boys showed no remorse in their admission, according to the Kronen Zeitung.

Austrian authorities learned about their plans after the two began asking for terrorist-related information when participating in radical chat groups on social media platforms.

The court sentenced both teenagers to two years in prison, but they will probably only serve eight months, according to the Gatestone Institute. The maximum penalty for juveniles in Austria is five years.

The court also assigned a probation officer, and ordered that they undergo "anti-aggression training and a de-radicalization program."

The 15-year-old set fire to the closed University of Education in Bruck in May 2022, the Kronen Zeitung reported.

As Raymond Ibrahim, Distinguished Senior Shillman Fellow at the Gatestone Institute recently pointed out, "Austria appears to be sitting on a time bomb" in regard to Muslim hostility.

"The entire incident is a reminder that Austria appears to be sitting on a time bomb. Even though authorities managed to thwart what could have been a tragic massacre of schoolchildren — as they thwarted an earlier one in 2020 — Muslim hostility in Austria continues to grow, suggesting that it might only be a matter of time before a severe terrorist attack or worse overwhelms that nation," Ibrahim wrote.

"Along with generic Muslim criminality in Austria seems to be, sadly, an ideologically-driven hatred for 'disbelievers' and especially Christians and Jews," he noted.

"There are now more Muslim students than Catholics in the schools of Austrian cities, including Vienna, the capital, and Linz," Ibrahim wrote.

As of 2021, Muslims reportedly accounted for 8.3% of Austria's population. According to a 2017 Pew report, by 2050, Muslims might account for as much as 19.9% of Austria's population.

In addition, a report released in May of this year found that mosques in Austria were actively teaching Muslim youths not to befriend native Austrians or any other non-Muslims.

Some Austrian politicians expressed shock and outrage at this teaching. But in his article, Ibrahim writes it is a mainstream Muslim doctrine, according to Koran 3:28.

"Those who believe should not take unbelievers as their friends in preference to those who believe—and whoever does so should have no {expectations} of God—unless to safeguard {taqaa, from taqiyya} yourselves against them."

Ibrahim also points to the following Islamic scripture from Koran 5:51:

"'O believers, do not hold Jews and Christians as your allies. They are allies of one another, and anyone who makes them his friends is surely one of them."